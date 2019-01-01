WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls produced championship smiles this weekend after claiming a title in their home tournament.
The Indians finished first in the Girls A Division of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday. Weeping Water collected a forfeit victory over McCool Junction and defeated Sterling in the championship game. The Indians improved to 7-2 and stretched their winning streak to six games.
Weeping Water 1, McCool Junction 0
Weeping Water picked up a forfeit victory over McCool Junction in the first round on Friday. The Indians learned about the forfeit at approximately 12 p.m. and were unable to play their 2:30 p.m. scheduled game. McCool Junction officials decided to keep players home due to concerns about traveling in winter weather.
Weeping Water 32, Sterling 28
Weeping Water held off a late comeback attempt by Sterling to win Saturday’s first-place matchup.
The Indians went ahead 9-3 after one period and led 18-14 at the break. The team then created multiple scoring opportunities in the third quarter. WWHS built a double-digit lead early in the period and led 30-20 with eight minutes to go.
Sterling (7-3) roared back into the game with lockdown defense in the final period. The Jets held WWHS to two points in the fourth quarter. Weeping Water was able to make several key defensive stops late in the game to earn the title.
Peyton Barrett helped the Indians with 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Grace Cave collected 11 points, seven steals, four assists, two rebounds and four pass deflections, and Bailee Nissen tallied two points, three boards and two steals.
Reba Wilson posted two points, two rebounds and two pass deflections, and Lexi Ahrens had two points, three rebounds and two pass deflections. Brianna Lawson produced four rebounds and one assist, Reagan Aronson grabbed three rebounds and Jamison Twomey made one pass deflection.
Colby Thies led Sterling with eight points and ten rebounds. Carly Wenzl added nine points and Morgan Haner had five points.
Weeping Water will resume its season this week with games on three straight days. The team will open the stretch against Ashland-Greenwood at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. The Indians and Bluejays will play their game at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Weeping Water will travel to Conestoga to face the Cougars in a 7 p.m. matchup Jan. 4. The team will take on Johnson-Brock Jan. 5 in a 3:45 p.m. home game.
Weeping Water 9 9 12 2 – 32
Sterling 3 11 6 8 – 28
Weeping Water (32)
Lawson 0-4 0-1 0, Barrett 6-18 3-5 15, Cave 3-17 3-5 11, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 2, Nissen 1-2 0-0 2, Aronson 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-2 2, Twomey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 6-13 32.
Sterling (28)
M. Wingert 1-3 0-0 2, Wenzl 4-11 0-0 9, Huls 1-2 0-0 2, M. Haner 2-5 0-0 5, Thies 1-9 6-6 8, B. Haner 0-0 0-0 0, Harms 0-1 0-0 0, Wusk 0-0 0-0 0, E. Wingert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 10-32 6-6 28.