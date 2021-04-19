Weeping Water grad wins national title

Tournament officials determined the championship by combining the scores of 200-target trapshooting, 200-target skeet shooting and 200-target sporting clays contests. Fort Hays State won titles in trap singles (972) and American skeet (982) and finished second by one target to Emmanuel College in the sporting clays division (907-906).

Dettmann helped the Tigers with her work in all three contests. She produced a score of 184 in the 200-trap singles and fired a 183 in the 200-skeet shooting event. She posted a total of 160 in the 200-target sporting clays division.

Dettmann began reaching goals in her shooting sports activities at an early age. The Avoca native found success on the range and started piling up awards for her abilities. She took part in the first Cass County Fair shooting sports contest in July 2015, and she helped the Elmwood-Murdock 4-H shooting sports club gain honors at multiple events.

“While growing up and watching my older brothers compete in shotgun shooting sports, I knew that it was a sport I wanted to be involved in,” Dettmann said. “I started to compete at the age of 12 in the Elmwood-Murdock 4-H shooting sports club. While deciding which college to attend I chose Fort Hays State University to be part of an active competitive shooting program.”