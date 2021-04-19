Weeping Water grad wins national title

HAYS, Kan. – Weeping Water graduate Katie Dettmann has always kept her eyes trained on meeting positive targets in academics, athletics and all of her extracurricular activities.
Her commitment to excellence has helped her become a national champion at the collegiate level.
Dettmann and her Fort Hays State University teammates won the Division II title at the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate National Tournament in Marengo, Ohio. Schools from across the country took part in several shooting sports contests March 19-21. The Tigers claimed the program’s seventh national championship.
Dettmann said she is grateful for the opportunity to be a member of one of the top shooting sports teams in the country. Fort Hays State has competed at both the SCTP Collegiate National Tournament and the Association of College Unions International (ACUI) Clay Target Championships during her career.
“Our team has experienced winning four national championships while I have been a student at Fort Hays State University the past three years,” Dettmann said. “It is a dream to be part of a national championship program.”
Fort Hays State won the High Overall (HOA) championship at this year’s SCTP tournament with a team score of 2,860 targets. The Tigers defeated Emmanuel College (2,840 targets) and the University of Alabama (2,755) for the title.
Tournament officials determined the championship by combining the scores of 200-target trapshooting, 200-target skeet shooting and 200-target sporting clays contests. Fort Hays State won titles in trap singles (972) and American skeet (982) and finished second by one target to Emmanuel College in the sporting clays division (907-906).
Dettmann helped the Tigers with her work in all three contests. She produced a score of 184 in the 200-trap singles and fired a 183 in the 200-skeet shooting event. She posted a total of 160 in the 200-target sporting clays division.
Dettmann began reaching goals in her shooting sports activities at an early age. The Avoca native found success on the range and started piling up awards for her abilities. She took part in the first Cass County Fair shooting sports contest in July 2015, and she helped the Elmwood-Murdock 4-H shooting sports club gain honors at multiple events.
“While growing up and watching my older brothers compete in shotgun shooting sports, I knew that it was a sport I wanted to be involved in,” Dettmann said. “I started to compete at the age of 12 in the Elmwood-Murdock 4-H shooting sports club. While deciding which college to attend I chose Fort Hays State University to be part of an active competitive shooting program.”
Dettmann graduated from Weeping Water in 2018 and earned an academic scholarship to attend Fort Hays State. She said she has enjoyed the camaraderie found on the team and has been grateful to travel across the country. The Tigers have taken trips to Savannah, Ga., Carson City, Nev., and San Antonio for trapshooting meets.
Dettmann has continued collecting local honors in her career as well. She won the Ladies Division championship at the Ashland Gun Club Invite in June 2019 by breaking 91 of 100 possible targets in the contest. She has also claimed medals at the Cornhusker State Games several times.
Dettmann said her teammates have helped her enjoy every aspect of her time at Fort Hays State. Those positive relationships have kept her eyes trained on her goal of reaching even more successful targets in the future.
“Our shooting program has the best coaches and teammates you could ask for,” Dettmann said. “I have met some of my lifelong best friends through the shooting sports program.”