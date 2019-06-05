WEEPING WATER – Modern Woodmen of America members in Weeping Water have made it their mission to help Cass County residents with many civic endeavors.
They gave a boost to youth wrestlers and ballplayers with a pair of recent fund-raising efforts.
Weeping Water chapter members generated several thousand dollars for the Weeping Water Little League Wrestling and Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion Baseball programs. Modern Woodmen of America Weeping Water Chapter Coordinator Diane Wade said she was thrilled with the generosity of local residents.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” Wade said. “That support is what it’s all about.”
The wrestling event raised $5,400 for the program. Residents generated funds by overseeing a Little League wrestling tournament in town and running the concession stand. The $5,400 amount included $1,500 from the Modern Woodmen Matching Fund Program.
The baseball event raised $2,773 for youth ballplayers. Members organized a pancake feed in town that attracted many people. The $2,773 amount included $1,000 from the Modern Woodmen Matching Fund Program.
The wrestling and baseball organizations will both use the money to buy uniforms and equipment. They will make these purchases over the next few months.
The Modern Woodmen Matching Fund Program gives local chapters the ability to inject money into their communities. Members are able to use the Matching Fund Program to donate to local causes, organizations or individuals who would benefit from financial support.
Wade said financial and in-kind donations from area residents help make fund-raising projects in Weeping Water and Cass County successful. Contact Wade at 402-267-6105 to learn more about future fund-raising opportunities.