Weeping Water hosts district wrestling meet

WEEPING WATER – Residents from across Nebraska gained a firsthand view of Weeping Water’s school campus on Saturday during a district wrestling tournament.

Weeping Water hosted the District D-1 Meet at Weeping Water Activities Center. Eighteen schools competed on a pair of wrestling mats in the large gym. Athletes from as far away as Arapahoe, Alma and Elm Creek traveled to Cass County for district action.

Weeping Water Activities Director Michelle Heath and head wrestling coach Jeremy Strong led a group of people who helped run the district meet. Weeping Water assistant coaches, concession workers, ticket-takers, custodians and school administrators spent the morning and afternoon hosting the event. All schools left the Weeping Water campus by approximately 6 p.m.

Nolan Blevins (138 pounds), Tyler Essary (160) and Jason Burch (170) competed for the Indians. Blevins and Burch qualified for the state meet and Essary reached the consolation semifinals. Essary ended his season 24-10.

Blevins (44-6) produced a championship performance on the mat. He pinned Elm Creek’s Bryton Walz in 2:25 in the first round and dominated Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains Community 18-4 in the semifinals.