Weeping Water hosts district wrestling meet

WEEPING WATER – Residents from across Nebraska gained a firsthand view of Weeping Water’s school campus on Saturday during a district wrestling tournament.
Weeping Water hosted the District D-1 Meet at Weeping Water Activities Center. Eighteen schools competed on a pair of wrestling mats in the large gym. Athletes from as far away as Arapahoe, Alma and Elm Creek traveled to Cass County for district action.
Weeping Water Activities Director Michelle Heath and head wrestling coach Jeremy Strong led a group of people who helped run the district meet. Weeping Water assistant coaches, concession workers, ticket-takers, custodians and school administrators spent the morning and afternoon hosting the event. All schools left the Weeping Water campus by approximately 6 p.m.
Nolan Blevins (138 pounds), Tyler Essary (160) and Jason Burch (170) competed for the Indians. Blevins and Burch qualified for the state meet and Essary reached the consolation semifinals. Essary ended his season 24-10.
Blevins (44-6) produced a championship performance on the mat. He pinned Elm Creek’s Bryton Walz in 2:25 in the first round and dominated Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains Community 18-4 in the semifinals.
Blevins squared off with Plainview’s Keagan Mosel (36-9) in the title match. He secured a 6-3 decision to win the gold medal.
Burch (22-6) reached the consolation semifinals after splitting his first two bouts. He pinned Franklin’s Barett Haussermann in 2:31 to qualify for state. He then posted a 10-2 major decision over South Loup’s Rio Remund (28-19) in the third-place match.
Weeping Water placed tenth in team standings with 40 points. Plainview (143) and Arapahoe (103.5) claimed trophies for first and second place.
The Class D State Meet will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Class D action will start at 5 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Matches will resume at 1 p.m. Thursday and will continue through the afternoon. Championship matches will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Team Results
Plainview 143, Arapahoe 103.5, North Central 75, Franklin 61, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57, High Plains Community 53, Alma 46.5, Anselmo-Merna 44, Kenesaw 41, Weeping Water 40, Elm Creek 37.5, Fullerton 36, Pender 34, Scribner-Snyder 33, South Loup 24.5, Shelby-Rising City 21, Clarkson-Leigh 18, Wilcox-Hildreth 0
Weeping Water Results
138 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Bryton Walz (ELM) 2:25, maj. dec Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 18-4, dec. Keagan Mosel (PLV) 6-3