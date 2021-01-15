Weeping Water hosts Pioneers in doubleheader

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes welcomed Fort Calhoun to their home gym Thursday night for a pair of games with the Pioneers.

Weeping Water girls 40, Fort Calhoun 34

Fort Calhoun gave the Indians a tough test in the opening game of the night. The Pioneers nearly erased a 22-4 deficit with a major scoring spree in the second half.

Weeping Water sprinted ahead 11-4 in the first quarter and stretched the gap to 17-4 on Grace Cave’s basket and free throw. Reba Wilson then grabbed a rebound on the next trip and tossed a kickout pass to Cave for a 3-pointer. Wilson’s basket later in the period gave the Indians their largest lead at 22-4.

Fort Calhoun (2-11) moved within 27-23 early in the third quarter before Weeping Water (12-3) regrouped. Reagan Aronson’s running baseline jumper late in the period helped the team swell the gap back to 35-23.

Fort Calhoun seized momentum after that. The Pioneers rallied within 38-34 with under a minute to play and had a chance to cut into the deficit even more.