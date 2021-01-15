Weeping Water hosts Pioneers in doubleheader

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes welcomed Fort Calhoun to their home gym Thursday night for a pair of games with the Pioneers.
Weeping Water girls 40, Fort Calhoun 34
Fort Calhoun gave the Indians a tough test in the opening game of the night. The Pioneers nearly erased a 22-4 deficit with a major scoring spree in the second half.
Weeping Water sprinted ahead 11-4 in the first quarter and stretched the gap to 17-4 on Grace Cave’s basket and free throw. Reba Wilson then grabbed a rebound on the next trip and tossed a kickout pass to Cave for a 3-pointer. Wilson’s basket later in the period gave the Indians their largest lead at 22-4.
Fort Calhoun (2-11) moved within 27-23 early in the third quarter before Weeping Water (12-3) regrouped. Reagan Aronson’s running baseline jumper late in the period helped the team swell the gap back to 35-23.
Fort Calhoun seized momentum after that. The Pioneers rallied within 38-34 with under a minute to play and had a chance to cut into the deficit even more.
The Indians relied on defense to seal the victory. Karley Ridge blocked a Fort Calhoun shot on a fast-break attempt, and Reba Wilson made a key steal after the Pioneers inbounded the basketball. After Cave sank two free throws to make it 40-34, Ridge rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by Fort Calhoun to ensure the outcome.
Cave guided the Indians with 21 points. Aronson reached double-figure territory with ten points, and Wilson gave Weeping Water five points during the night. Ridge chipped in four points in the victory.
Fort Calhoun 4 11 9 10 – 34
Weeping Water 11 14 10 5 – 40
Weeping Water (40)
Aronson 10, Twomey 0, Cave 21, Ridge 4, Wilson 5, Brack 0.
Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47
Weeping Water made things difficult for Fort Calhoun throughout the first half. The Indians took an early lead and gained additional momentum at the end of the first quarter. Hunter Mortimer made a full-court shot as the buzzer sounded to give the team a 14-8 lead.
Weeping Water (3-11) continued outworking the Pioneers in the second period. The team collected multiple baskets to preserve a 27-25 edge at the break.
The Pioneers (4-6) turned the scoreboard in their direction during the final 16 minutes. The team outscored Weeping Water 18-10 in the third period and 19-10 in the fourth quarter.
Levi Neumeister helped the Indians with 11 points and Jordan Beardsley scored eight points for the team. Mortimer, Noah Hammons and Zack Smith contributed seven points apiece and Carter Mogensen poured in five points. Ethan Essary chipped in two points in the game.
Both Weeping Water teams will continue their seasons Tuesday night. The Indians will journey to Johnson County Central for games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun 8 17 18 19 – 62
Weeping Water 14 13 10 10 – 47
Weeping Water (47)
Neumeister 11, Smith 7, Mortimer 7, Beardsley 8, Hammons 7, Mogensen 5, Essary 2.