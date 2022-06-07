Weeping Water hosts Stampede 5K race

WEEPING WATER – More than two dozen athletes laced up their shoes early Saturday morning for the Stampede 5K Run/Walk.

Area residents gathered at Weeping Water High School’s east parking lot for the event, which followed a course through several parts of town. The race was held in conjunction with the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska. Residents did not need to purchase tickets to the Cattlemen’s Ball in order to take part in the 5K Run/Walk.

Megan Berry Barlow and Doug Barlow organized the event and created the course in Weeping Water. Berry Barlow told runners prior to the race that they were making a difference for many others. The money that is generated from Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska events each year will benefit the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

“The money we’re raising is going to help in the fight against cancer,” Berry Barlow said. “It’s something that everyone here can feel extremely good about.”

Each participant paid $25 to appear in the race. They received a Stampede 5K Run/Walk t-shirt and post-race food and refreshments with their entry fee.

Barlow rode his bicycle ahead of the pack of runners to guide them on the course. They went past the Weeping Water Lakes recreational area before moving through downtown Weeping Water. They continued on Eldora Avenue and covered other sections of the city before returning to the high school parking lot.

Many people who participated in the race returned to the Cass County Fairgrounds later that day for additional Cattlemen’s Ball activities.

