WEEPING WATER – Fans of three volleyball programs walked into Weeping Water Activities Center on Thursday to watch action on the court.
Weeping Water hosted Southern and Heartland Christian in a triangular. Southern defeated Weeping Water 25-20, 25-14 in the first match and stopped Heartland Christian 25-18, 25-15 in the second contest. Weeping Water defeated Heartland Christian 25-15, 25-20 in the nightcap.
Southern 2, Weeping Water 0
Southern relied on strong serving to outlast Weeping Water in game one of their match. The Raiders registered an ace on the first serve and reeled off three straight aces to make it 7-2.
Consecutive kills from Reagan Aronson and Peyton Barrett helped Weeping Water remain within 12-7, and Barrett’s kill later in the game brought WWHS within 20-19. Tori Smith and Kaylee Klover helped Southern maintain control with two kills apiece. Lauren Trauernicht knocked down an overpass on game point to secure the victory.
Southern broke open a close contest midway through game two. The team stretched a 12-10 lead to 22-11. Trauernicht then gave the Raiders match point with a pair of ace blocks.
Barrett helped Weeping Water with six kills, one ace and six digs. Aronson made two kills and seven digs and Courtney Bockman, Sammi Burch and Abby Meeske all made one kill. Meeske added one dig and Burch collected one ace block.
Lexi Mogensen made three digs and Kelsi Vogler tallied two digs. Karley Ridge posted a pair of blocks and Sam Hammons chipped in one dig. Riley Hohn also saw court time for the team.
Weeping Water 2, Heartland Christian 0
Weeping Water steered its way along a winning road with its work at the service line. The Indians blasted 15 aces against Heartland Christian and went 51-of-56 in the category.
Meeske led the team’s serving with seven aces in her 21-of-21 effort. Barrett registered three aces, Ridge posted two aces and Vogler, Bockman and Mogensen all carded one ace.
Barrett delivered six kills, Aronson made four kills and Burch delivered one kill for the Indians. Meeske distributed 11 assists in the victory.