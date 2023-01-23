Weeping Water hosts wrestling tournament

WEEPING WATER – Dozens of state tournament contenders filled Weeping Water Activities Center on Saturday for the Weeping Water Invite.

Girls from 29 schools took part in the wrestling tournament. Louisville finished 14th with 45 points and Weeping Water tied for 21st place with 27 points. Papillion-La Vista claimed the team championship with 164.50 points.

Louisville’s Payton Thiele guided the Lions with a championship at 100 pounds. Thiele (35-0) remained undefeated with three victories during the day. She collected one pin and one major decision before meeting Scribner-Snyder’s Nattlie Hull (17-7) in the title match. Thiele pocketed a 10-3 victory over Hull.

Daysha Jones added a third-place result at 145 pounds for Louisville. She improved to 31-7 with one pin and two decisions.

Libby Sutton led Weeping Water with a second-place medal at 130 pounds. Sutton (27-9) advanced to the championship match with three pins.

Team Results

Papillion-La Vista 164.50, Millard South 154, Schuyler 133, Fremont 116, Yutan 93.50, Omaha Westside 89.50, Omaha Westview 81, Wahoo 75, West Holt 69, Stanton 66, West Point-Beemer 65, Bellevue East 63, Amherst 57, Louisville 45, Arlington 43, Fairbury 36, Scribner-Snyder 33, Millard West 29, Bennington 28, Raymond Central 28, Omaha Skutt 27, Weeping Water 27, Platteview 26.50, Palmyra 22, Johnson County Central 18, Winnebago 16, Falls City 3, Omaha Buena Vista 3, Malcolm 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Reese Inselman (SCH) 0:37, maj. dec. Jessica Ortega (SCH) 9-0, dec. Nattlie Hull (SCS) 10-3

130 – Addie Lueder

Pinned by Ashlynn Boell (WPB) 2:34, pinned Abbie Harlan (OBV) 0:40, pinned by Sophia Scott (OWV) 2:18

140 – Bre Smart

Pinned by Reagan Gallaway (AMH) 1:55, pinned Cydnee Loos (MLC) 1:25, pinned by Rahlonda Britt (OWV) 2:28

145 – Daysha Jones (3rd)

Pinned Alethea Cook (BVE) 1:46, pinned by Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 1:11, dec. Jamela Khaitov (BVE) 3-2, dec. Jaydin Allen (ARL) 6-2

Weeping Water Results

110 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Cale Deseive (WSH) 5:55, pinned by Cloe Mandel (WPB) 0:56

125 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Hailey Knight (BVE) 3:28, pinned Yvette Prado (JCC) 2:42, pinned by Isabella Dizona (SKT) 2:35

130 – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Isabelle Derby (PLV) 2:20, pinned Sophia Scott (OWV) 3:28, pinned Kylie Sullivan (FRE) 5:13, medical forfeit to Jordyn Campbell (YUT)