Weeping Water hosts wrestling tournament

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers competed in their home gym for the second straight day on Saturday during the Weeping Water Invite.
Students from eight wrestling programs traveled to Weeping Water Activities Center for the tournament. The meet was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 17, but winter weather forced school officials to reschedule the event for Saturday.
The 10 a.m. tournament began less than 24 hours after Friday’s East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Weeping Water. Fifteen programs from across the state had competed in that event.
Weeping Water captured fifth place in the WWHS Invite with 76 points. Jason Burch (160 pounds), Marcus Cave (285) and MaKayla Regler (113-120) claimed championships for the Indians. Burch (35-5) collected three pins and Cave (45-3) produced two pins and one major decision. Regler (20-9) posted two pins at the tournament.
Kole Brack (170) and Langdon Kohn (182) earned silver medals and Matt Cover (120) collected a third-place honor. Lukas Gage (106) generated a fourth-place award.
Team Results
Auburn 160.5, Millard South 141, Johnson County Central 88.5, Lincoln Christian 88.5, Weeping Water 76, Freeman 63, Osmond 58, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 50
Weeping Water Results
Girls 113-120 – MaKayla Regler (1st)
Pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 3:03, pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 1:11
106 – Lukas Gage (4th)
Pinned by Harley Drier (AUB) 0:52, dec. by Robert Aschoff (OSM) 18-13, pinned by Gino Rettele (MLS) 0:31
120 – Matt Cover (3rd)
Pinned by Hunter Beacom (OSM) 3:58, pinned by Griffin Rettele (MLS) 1:09
160 – Jason Burch (1st)
Pinned Taylor Carnell (FRE) 1:06, pinned Treyton Jones (AUB) 0:59, pinned Jacob Byers (LCHS) 2:14
170 – Kole Brack (2nd)
Pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 1:27, dec. by Colton Wellman (JCC) 9-2, pinned Brett Hemminger (FRE), dec. Dylan Svoboda (LCHS) 7-2
182 – Langdon Kohn (2nd)
Pinned by Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 1:37, pinned Sam Driewer (LCHS) 1:29
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Ty Faulks (HTRS) 1:30, maj. dec. Trent Hall (AUB) 11-0, pinned Aldo Reyes (JCC) 1:27