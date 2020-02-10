Weeping Water hosts wrestling tournament

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers competed in their home gym for the second straight day on Saturday during the Weeping Water Invite.

Students from eight wrestling programs traveled to Weeping Water Activities Center for the tournament. The meet was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 17, but winter weather forced school officials to reschedule the event for Saturday.

The 10 a.m. tournament began less than 24 hours after Friday’s East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Weeping Water. Fifteen programs from across the state had competed in that event.

Weeping Water captured fifth place in the WWHS Invite with 76 points. Jason Burch (160 pounds), Marcus Cave (285) and MaKayla Regler (113-120) claimed championships for the Indians. Burch (35-5) collected three pins and Cave (45-3) produced two pins and one major decision. Regler (20-9) posted two pins at the tournament.

Kole Brack (170) and Langdon Kohn (182) earned silver medals and Matt Cover (120) collected a third-place honor. Lukas Gage (106) generated a fourth-place award.

Team Results