Weeping Water jumps past JCC




TECUMSEH – Weeping Water left no doubt about the outcome of Friday night’s football game with a dominant display against Johnson County Central.

The Indians defeated JCC 50-0 at Tecumseh. Weeping Water went ahead 22-0 at halftime and increased the lead after the break.

Hunter Mortimer began Weeping Water’s evening with a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Defensive lineman Weston Reiman then sparked the team with a 25-yard interception return in the second period. He made a leaping interception and took off towards the goal line. He carried a JCC player with him into the end zone for the touchdown.

A 29-yard pass from Mortimer to Nolan Blevins gave the Indians a large halftime lead, and the squad continued its scoring assault after the break.

Jason Burch and Mortimer each had rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and Levi Neumeister hauled in a short TD catch from Mortimer early in the fourth period. Sayler Rhodes produced a 10-yard rushing touchdown later in the game.

Weeping Water (2-1) scored 40 or more points for the second time this season. Johnson County Central fell to 0-3.

Weeping Water will resume its season next Friday with a home game against Conestoga. The Cass County matchup will start at 7 p.m.

Weeping Water                  6 16 14 14 – 50

Johnson County Central     0   0   0   0 –  0

