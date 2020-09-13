Weeping Water jumps past JCC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water left no doubt about the outcome of Friday night’s football game with a dominant display against Johnson County Central.

The Indians defeated JCC 50-0 at Tecumseh. Weeping Water went ahead 22-0 at halftime and increased the lead after the break.

Hunter Mortimer began Weeping Water’s evening with a 16-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Defensive lineman Weston Reiman then sparked the team with a 25-yard interception return in the second period. He made a leaping interception and took off towards the goal line. He carried a JCC player with him into the end zone for the touchdown.

A 29-yard pass from Mortimer to Nolan Blevins gave the Indians a large halftime lead, and the squad continued its scoring assault after the break.

Jason Burch and Mortimer each had rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and Levi Neumeister hauled in a short TD catch from Mortimer early in the fourth period. Sayler Rhodes produced a 10-yard rushing touchdown later in the game.

Weeping Water (2-1) scored 40 or more points for the second time this season. Johnson County Central fell to 0-3.