Weeping Water, Platteview to form co-op softball team

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water and Platteview softball athletes will play together on the same team in high school games this fall.

School board members from both districts passed resolutions authorizing the co-op agreement at recent meetings. Weeping Water board members approved the arrangement at their March 21 meeting. Platteview board members passed a motion Monday night for the co-op to take place.

Platteview board members first learned about the softball co-op proposal at their Feb. 28 workshop. They discussed the co-op in greater detail at their March 28 workshop and put together a memorandum of understanding for this week’s meeting.

Weeping Water will send students who are interested in playing softball to Platteview for practices and games during the 2022 season. The partnership will be evaluated after the first year. The schools could renew the co-op for 2023 if they feel it has been beneficial.

Weeping Water will be responsible for transporting students to City Park in Springfield for practices and home games. They will also be responsible for transporting players to Platteview High School’s campus to load the bus for away games. The exception would be if the team is playing at a site that allows Platteview to pick up Weeping Water students on the way to the game, such as Syracuse or Freeman.

The memorandum states Platteview will attempt to schedule one contest each year in Weeping Water to allow Weeping Water to have Senior Night activities. Platteview will also schedule practices to begin no earlier than 4 p.m. so Weeping Water athletes can arrive in Springfield on time.

Weeping Water will contribute one assistant coach to the co-op team. The financial cost of the assistant coach will be roughly $4,500. The assistant coach will be on the Weeping Water stipend schedule and will be paid via Weeping Water’s payroll system.

The memorandum says all Platteview and Weeping Water athletes will be expected to meet and adhere to program rules. Weeping Water will be responsible for certifying who is eligible to practice and compete per bylaws of the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The memorandum did not state if there would be a new team name, colors or uniforms for the co-op program. Schedules have not yet been finalized for the upcoming season.

Weeping Water had an independent softball program in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The school had previously joined with Louisville in the Cass County Central softball co-op program.

Weeping Water would likely not have had enough players to continue with an independent program for the 2022 season. Seven of the team’s 11 athletes on this past fall’s roster were seniors.

This will be the second co-op program involving Platteview and a Cass County school. Platteview and Plattsmouth joined forces for a boys soccer team called The Platte this spring.

Three Cass County schools will be involved in co-op softball programs this fall. Weeping Water will join with Platteview on the diamond, while Conestoga and Louisville will continue with the Cass Wildcats team.

