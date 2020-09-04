Weeping Water plays against pair of schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes kicked off the home portion of their 2020 schedule Thursday with volleyball matches against Dorchester and Palmyra.

The Indians hosted a triangular with the Longhorns and Panthers at Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water played in the first and third matches of the day in front of fans from all three schools.

Dorchester 2, Weeping Water 0

Dorchester used its senior-laden lineup to register a 25-18, 25-15 victory. Eight of the 11 Longhorns on the varsity roster were seniors.

Abigail Zoubek helped Dorchester gain the upper hand with her serving skills. She carded seven aces in the match and reeled off four straight in the opening game. She also posted five kills during the day.

Weeping Water moved within 13-10 in game one when Lexi Mogensen delivered a pair of aces at the service line. The team remained within 17-12 before Zoubek went on her serving spree. Two aces from Abby Meeske and a kill by Addi Bickford made it 24-18, but Jayana Duchek ended the game with a kill for Dorchester.