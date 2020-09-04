Weeping Water plays against pair of schools

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes kicked off the home portion of their 2020 schedule Thursday with volleyball matches against Dorchester and Palmyra.
The Indians hosted a triangular with the Longhorns and Panthers at Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water played in the first and third matches of the day in front of fans from all three schools.
Dorchester 2, Weeping Water 0
Dorchester used its senior-laden lineup to register a 25-18, 25-15 victory. Eight of the 11 Longhorns on the varsity roster were seniors.
Abigail Zoubek helped Dorchester gain the upper hand with her serving skills. She carded seven aces in the match and reeled off four straight in the opening game. She also posted five kills during the day.
Weeping Water moved within 13-10 in game one when Lexi Mogensen delivered a pair of aces at the service line. The team remained within 17-12 before Zoubek went on her serving spree. Two aces from Abby Meeske and a kill by Addi Bickford made it 24-18, but Jayana Duchek ended the game with a kill for Dorchester.
The Longhorns raced ahead 8-2 in game two, but two aces by Meeske helped Weeping Water close the gap to 11-8. Karley Ridge’s kill kept the Indians within 14-9, but Dorchester took over after that. Alli Novak won a string of service points to increase the cushion to 22-11.
Meeske ended the match with two kills and four aces, and Mogensen helped the team with two kills and two aces. Ridge and Reagan Aronson each had one kill and Bickford posted one kill, two aces and six assists.
Palmyra 2, Weeping Water 1
Palmyra stopped the Indians 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 in the nightcap. The Panthers improved their season mark to 4-1. The team’s only loss came to undefeated Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in a quadrangular last week.
Weeping Water (2-2) will host the Weeping Water Invite on Saturday. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in both Weeping Water Activities Center and the old WWHS gym. The Indians will play their first match at 9 a.m. and Conestoga will begin the tournament at 10 a.m. The Cougars and Indians will face off in pool-play action at 12 p.m.
