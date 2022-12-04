Weeping Water plays close game with Bulldogs

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls gave their fans a dramatic start to the season Thursday night with a major comeback attempt against Auburn.

The Bulldogs withstood Weeping Water’s late challenge to win 38-35. Auburn junior Zoe Baltensperger drained five free throws in the final 40 seconds to help the Bulldogs win. Fans from both teams watched the down-to-the-wire game at Weeping Water Activities Center.

WWHS sophomore Kali Miller scored the evening’s first four points, but Auburn controlled the rest of the opening half. The team held Weeping Water scoreless in the final 6:31 of the first period, and Auburn built a 17-7 lead midway through the second period. Baskets from Baltensperger and Addy Maddox and a free throw by Jamisyn Kirkpatrick created a 24-14 halftime gap.

The Indians elevated their defense in the third quarter. The team allowed just one basket and one free throw in the eight-minute span. Five points from Miller in the final 3:18 brought Weeping Water within 27-21.

Weeping Water tied the game at 32-32 by scoring on six straight trips in the fourth quarter. Brinkley McAdams made six free throws in a 2:20 span and Miller and Emily Ridge each drained baskets. Weeping Water fans roared when Alexis Mogensen knocked home a 3-pointer with 1:29 to play.

Baltensperger brought AHS within 35-34 with 39.3 seconds left, and she sank two more free throws after making a steal with 25 seconds to go. Auburn blocked a Weeping Water shot attempt with 15 seconds left and added one free throw for a 37-35 edge.

WWHS had a chance to either tie or go ahead in the final stretch, but Auburn knocked away a pass and called timeout after falling on the basketball. Sydney Binder created the final margin with one free throw with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

Miller guided Weeping Water with 17 points, four rebounds and one block. McAdams posted nine points and ten rebounds and Ridge finished with four points, three rebounds and two steals.

Jillian Rathe grabbed four rebounds, Kallie Brack had two points and three rebounds and Sam Hammons drew one charge and hauled in two boards. Mogensen tallied three points and two rebounds and Ella Cave posted one rebound. Cave also played solid defense on Binder throughout the night.

Auburn 7 17 3 11 – 38

Weeping Water 4 10 7 14 – 35

Weeping Water (35)

Miller 6-15 2-8 17, Ridge 2-11 0-0 4, Cave 0-6 0-0 0, Mogensen 1-2 0-0 3, McAdams 0-7 9-16 9, Rathe 0-1 0-2 0, Brack 1-1 0-0 2, Hammons 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 10-45 11-28 35.

Weeping Water 44, H-TR-S 26

Weeping Water created winning feelings during a weekend trip to Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. The Indians outplayed the Titans in the final three quarters to pick up the victory Saturday afternoon.

H-TR-S soared ahead 11-2 in the first eight minutes, but Weeping Water’s defense came alive in the middle two quarters. The Indians outscored the Titans 24-7 in the second and third periods. The team then ended the game with an 18-8 run.

Weeping Water will resume the season on Friday, Dec. 9. The Indians will travel to Omaha Christian Academy for a 6 p.m. game.

Weeping Water 2 10 14 18 – 44

H-TR-S 11 4 3 8 – 26