Weeping Water plays in Falls City tournament

Weeping Water came close to erasing an early 4-0 deficit against Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians scored twice in the sixth inning before the rally fell short.

Wilson blasted one double, drove in one run and scored once in the game. Brack had one single and one RBI, Grace Cave drew one walk and Josie Cave reached on an error and scored once.

Wilson delivered four defensive assists and Harrah and Harms each made one defensive assist. Harrah threw out one runner trying to steal.

Brack tossed all five innings for Weeping Water. She gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

Weeping Water 000 002 – 2 2 3

Southern/Diller-Odell 301 00x – 4 6 1

Weeping Water 7, Syracuse 1

Weeping Water’s offense stayed in a winning rhythm against Syracuse. The Indians scored twice in the first inning and produced three runs in the fourth. The team added solo runs in the next two frames to ensure the victory.