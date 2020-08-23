Weeping Water plays in Freeman Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Weeping Water athletes competed in the first softball tournament in program history Saturday during a trip to Lincoln.

The Indians took part in the Freeman Invite at Doris Bair Softball Complex. Weeping Water played in the Silver Division of the 12-team tournament. The squad battled Polk County and Columbus Lakeview in pool-play action before facing Raymond Central in the consolation round.

Polk County 7, Weeping Water 2

Polk County relied on a steady offense to stop the Indians in the morning’s first game. The Slammers – a co-op program with players from Cross County, Osceola and High Plains Community – had at least one runner reach base in every inning.

Polk County took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Leadoff hitter Mae Valish reached on a bunt and proceeded to steal second and third. She came home on a wild pitch. Josi Noble later scored on a single, wild pitch and infield error.

Weeping Water used solid defense to prevent Polk County from having a big inning in the fourth. Courtney Sunday reached base with one out and came home on Kayleigh Pinny’s RBI single to center.