Weeping Water plays in Freeman Invite

LINCOLN – Weeping Water athletes competed in the first softball tournament in program history Saturday during a trip to Lincoln.
The Indians took part in the Freeman Invite at Doris Bair Softball Complex. Weeping Water played in the Silver Division of the 12-team tournament. The squad battled Polk County and Columbus Lakeview in pool-play action before facing Raymond Central in the consolation round.
Polk County 7, Weeping Water 2
Polk County relied on a steady offense to stop the Indians in the morning’s first game. The Slammers – a co-op program with players from Cross County, Osceola and High Plains Community – had at least one runner reach base in every inning.
Polk County took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Leadoff hitter Mae Valish reached on a bunt and proceeded to steal second and third. She came home on a wild pitch. Josi Noble later scored on a single, wild pitch and infield error.
Weeping Water used solid defense to prevent Polk County from having a big inning in the fourth. Courtney Sunday reached base with one out and came home on Kayleigh Pinny’s RBI single to center.
Weeping Water senior Grace Cave scooped up the softball in center field and fired a rocket toward the plate. WWHS catcher Keatyn Harrah received the throw and tagged out Taylor Carlson before she could score. Weeping Water teammates congratulated Cave outside the dugout for making the final out of the inning.
Polk County increased the gap to 7-0 in the fifth. Nine Slammers entered the batter’s box and produced three hits in the frame. Sunday and Emma Roberts each had RBI singles to left field.
Weeping Water’s offense posted two runs in the sixth. Zoe Houston led off the inning with an infield single and Kiera Brack slammed a double off the center-field fence. Brooklyn Rathe and Harrah drove in their teammates with consecutive RBI singles.
Harrah reached base on two singles and one error and Houston singled twice and scored once. Brack doubled and scored once, Grace Cave had one sacrifice fly and Natania French reached once on an error. Rathe, Reba Wilson, Lauren Harms and Josie Cave all had one single and Ella Cave scored once.
Wilson made four defensive assists at shortstop and Brack and Harms each made two defensive assists. Grace Cave and Josie Cave each added one defensive assist. Brack tossed six innings and allowed nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Weeping Water 000 002 0 – 2 9 3
Polk County 200 140 x – 7 9 2
Columbus Lakeview 8, Weeping Water 0
The Vikings won the second pool-play game of the day. Columbus Lakeview pitcher Hannah Allen struck out ten Indians and limited Weeping Water to two hits. The freshman surrendered just one walk in five innings.
Houston and Grace Cave each singled once and Brack walked once for Weeping Water. Abbie Scholl had three singles for Columbus Lakeview and Haley Frenzen had one home run.
Weeping Water 000 00 – 0 2 6
Lakeview 013 04 – 8 16 0
Raymond Central 8, Weeping Water 6
The Mustangs edged Weeping Water in the consolation round. The teams played just four innings due to tournament time limits.
Harrah and Harms each had two singles for the Indians. Harrah drove in one run and Harms had one run and one RBI. Reba Wilson doubled and scored once, French blasted a two-run single and Raelyn Wilson scored once.
Grace Cave, Josie Cave and Rathe all posted one single. Josie Cave had one RBI and one hit-by-pitch, Grace Cave crossed the plate once and Rathe added one walk and one run. Brack came home once and Houston reached base twice on errors.
Harms made a pair of defensive assists and Brack had one defensive assist. Brack pitched four innings and allowed seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Weeping Water 303 0 – 6 8 2
Raymond Central 320 3 – 8 6 2
