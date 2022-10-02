Weeping Water plays in Homecoming triangular

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water volleyball athletes played in front of supportive fans Thursday during a pair of Homecoming matches.

The Indians hosted Lewiston and Omaha Christian Academy for matches in Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water moved to 9-13 after the triangular. Lewiston improved to 11-7 and OCA upped its season mark to 16-2.

Lewiston 2, Weeping Water 1

Lewiston stopped the Indians 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the opening match of the triangular.

The Indians opened a 9-6 lead in game one and stayed up 13-12 on an ace by Haylee Stackpole. Kills by Brinkley McAdams and Emily Ridge created a 19-16 lead, and the team expanded the gap to 24-18. McAdams slammed a kill off a Lewiston block attempt on game point.

Sammi Burch kept Weeping Water within striking distance in game two. Her kill tied the score at 10-10, and she brought the team within 18-15 after a kill and ace serve. Kills from Ridge and McAdams cut the deficit to 20-18, but Lewiston’s Meagan Sanders went on a serving run to close out action.

Two kills by Sanders gave the Tigers a 12-5 lead in game three. A kill and ace by Alexis Mogensen helped Weeping Water get within 20-15, but Lewiston maintained control after that. Sanders finished the match with a kill off a Weeping Water block attempt.

McAdams gave the Indians six kills and two aces and Mogensen made six kills and one ace. Burch pocketed three kills, two aces and two solo blocks, and Ridge and Kali Miller each ended the match with two kills. Stackpole chipped in one kill and one ace.

Omaha Christian Academy 2, Weeping Water 1

OCA edged the Indians 25-14, 23-25, 25-23 in a back-and-forth match. The Eagles controlled the scoreboard in game one but the Indians responded in game two. The teams were tied at 17-17 and Ridge made a kill to create a 21-19 lead. Stackpole then produced an ace block on game point to help the Indians win.

Weeping Water led 13-7 in game three and maintained an 18-16 gap. Omaha Christian Academy tied the score at 23-23 and won the final two points to leave with the victory.

Weeping Water will travel to Centennial on Tuesday for a triangular with Centennial and Twin River. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.