Weeping Water plays in league softball tournament

Weeping Water and Nebraska City squared off Tuesday night in Louisville. The Pioneers advanced in the championship bracket with a victory. Game details were not available.

Weeping Water 6, Palmyra 5

The Indians faced Palmyra in the elimination bracket early Wednesday night. Weeping Water withstood Palmyra’s late rally attempt to move on in the tournament.

Weeping Water controlled action for much of the five-inning game. The Indians jumped on the board with two runs in the first inning and copied the feat in the next frame. The team expanded a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Palmyra tried to create a comeback in the fifth. The Panthers scored three times in the inning before Weeping Water stopped the momentum.

The Indians generated a large amount of their offense through walks. Bailey Houchin led the way with three walks, Brack drew two walks and Chrystal Meyer had one walk. Keatyn Harrah helped the team with two RBI.

Meyer tossed all five innings. She struck out five Panthers and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 batters.

Palmyra 001 13 – 5 11 3