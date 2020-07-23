Weeping Water plays in league softball tournament

SYRACUSE – Weeping Water athletes battled teams from across the area this week in their league softball tournament.
The Indians took part in the 18-and-under Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League Tournament. Conference teams played tournament games at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville and Syracuse Sports Complex in Syracuse.
Weeping Water 2, Lincoln Chaos 1
Weeping Water outdueled the Chaos late Monday night. The Indians fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but switched their spot on the scoreboard in the third frame. Weeping Water scored twice in the inning and kept the 2-1 lead safe the rest of the way.
Kiera Brack bolstered Weeping Water’s chances with her effort in the pitching circle. She held the Chaos to one hit and registered four strikeouts. She forced many infield groundouts during the evening.
Brooklyn Rathe led Weeping Water’s offense with one hit, two walks and one RBI. Zoe Houston added one hit and one RBI for the Indians.
Lincoln Chaos 010 000 – 1 1 3
Weeping Water 002 000 – 2 2 1
Nebraska City def. Weeping Water
Weeping Water and Nebraska City squared off Tuesday night in Louisville. The Pioneers advanced in the championship bracket with a victory. Game details were not available.
Weeping Water 6, Palmyra 5
The Indians faced Palmyra in the elimination bracket early Wednesday night. Weeping Water withstood Palmyra’s late rally attempt to move on in the tournament.
Weeping Water controlled action for much of the five-inning game. The Indians jumped on the board with two runs in the first inning and copied the feat in the next frame. The team expanded a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Palmyra tried to create a comeback in the fifth. The Panthers scored three times in the inning before Weeping Water stopped the momentum.
The Indians generated a large amount of their offense through walks. Bailey Houchin led the way with three walks, Brack drew two walks and Chrystal Meyer had one walk. Keatyn Harrah helped the team with two RBI.
Meyer tossed all five innings. She struck out five Panthers and threw first-pitch strikes to 14 batters.
Palmyra 001 13 – 5 11 3
Weeping Water 220 2x – 6 5 2
Falls City 5, Weeping Water 3
Falls City scored the game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to advance in the tournament late Wednesday night.
Weeping Water rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the fifth inning. Rathe sparked a three-run inning with a two-RBI shot in the frame. Falls City tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, and the Travelers then went up 5-3 in the sixth. The team kept Weeping Water from knotting the score in the seventh.
Brack collected two hits for Weeping Water and Houchin and Reba Wilson each drew one walk. Brack went six innings in the pitching circle during the evening.
Weeping Water finished the summer season 12-4. Many players on the 18-and-under team will compete for the Indians this fall on the high school squad.
Weeping Water 000 030 0 – 3 7 3
Falls City 200 012 x – 5 12 4
