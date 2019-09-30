LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water volleyball players continued their season Saturday with three matches at the Louisville Invite.
The Indians competed against Louisville, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Cedar Bluffs at the tournament. Weeping Water’s season mark changed to 6-13.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 0
Third-seeded Louisville collected a 25-11, 25-14 triumph over sixth-seeded Weeping Water in the first round.
Reagan Aronson helped Weeping Water with four kills and four digs. Peyton Barrett tallied three kills, five digs and one assist and went 8-of-8 serving with one ace. Karley Ridge added one kill on offense.
Lexi Mogensen produced five digs and Sammi Burch and Abby Meeske each made one dig. Meeske also collected six assists in the match.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 2, Weeping Water 0
Seventh-seeded Omaha Brownell-Talbot edged the Indians 25-12, 31-29 in the consolation semifinals. Barrett guided the team with a .360 hitting percentage. She went 25-of-25 on her attacks and registered nine kills. She also went 7-of-7 serving and made eight digs.
Aronson went 7-of-7 on her serves and generated two kills and six digs. Meeske made one kill, one solo block, one dig and nine assists, and Kelsi Vogler tallied two digs and went 5-of-6 serving.
Ridge finished 5-of-5 at the service line with two aces. She also posted one kill and one solo block. Mogensen carded one ace and Burch made one kill.
Cedar Bluffs 2, Weeping Water 1
Fifth-seeded Cedar Bluffs rallied past Weeping Water 16-25, 25-19, 25-9 in the seventh-place match.
Aronson finished 10-of-10 at the service line with two aces. She pitched in four kills and nine digs. Barrett made six kills, eight digs and one ace, and Mogensen ended the match 14-of-15 at the service line.
Meeske went 10-of-10 serving and tallied 12 assists and four digs. Ridge produced three kills, Courtney Bockman had one kill and one dig and Vogler made two digs. Burch chipped in one kill and one solo block.