Weeping Water plays three games at Auburn

AUBURN – Weeping Water athletes competed three times on the softball diamond Saturday during their trip to the Auburn Invite.
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0
Auburn collected a three-inning victory over the Indians in the first-round game. The Bulldogs rounded the bases eight times in the first inning and scored four times in the third. Auburn batters slammed four home runs during the contest.
Brooklyn Rathe drew one walk and Zoe Houston reached on an error for Weeping Water. Kiera Brack, Natania French and Josie Cave each posted one defensive assist.
Weeping Water 000 – 0 0 1
Auburn 804 – 12 8 1
Raymond Central 3, Weeping Water 2
Raymond Central scored a pair of late runs to edge Weeping Water in the day’s second game. The Mustangs generated solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Josie Cave highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Grace Cave walked and stole two bases, Keatyn Harrah had one double and Reba Wilson posted one single.
Houston delivered one single, one walk, one run and one steal for the Indians. Brack walked once and Raelyn Wilson crossed the plate once.
Lauren Harms made three defensive assists and Brooklyn Rathe had two defensive assists. Brack tossed all six innings and allowed zero earned runs. She scattered five hits and struck out five Mustangs.
Raymond Central 100 011 – 3 5 0
Weeping Water 000 200 – 2 4 3
Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Weeping Water got its offense rolling in the seventh-place game against Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians scored four times in the first inning and increased the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the second.
Southern/Diller-Odell challenged Weeping Water with three runs in the fourth inning, but the Indians responded to the threat. The team plated five runs in the bottom half of the frame to ensure the victory.
Brack highlighted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with a big day at the plate. She crushed one home run and added one double and one single in the contest. She drove in three runs and scored twice.
Grace Cave generated one triple, one walk, one RBI and two runs, and Harrah collected three singles and three runs batted in. Reba Wilson reached on a single and double and scored twice, and Raelyn Wilson stole three bases and touched home plate three times.
Harms had two singles and two RBI, Natania French reached on an error and scored once and Brooklyn Rathe reached on a walk and error. Houston produced one single, one walk, one run and one RBI, and Jillian Rathe came home once for Weeping Water.
Brack allowed three hits and struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings. Ella Cave pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three hits and zero walks.
Southern/Diller-Odell 030 30 – 6 6 0
Weeping Water 430 5x – 12 13 2
