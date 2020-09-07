Weeping Water plays three games at Auburn

Houston delivered one single, one walk, one run and one steal for the Indians. Brack walked once and Raelyn Wilson crossed the plate once.

Lauren Harms made three defensive assists and Brooklyn Rathe had two defensive assists. Brack tossed all six innings and allowed zero earned runs. She scattered five hits and struck out five Mustangs.

Raymond Central 100 011 – 3 5 0

Weeping Water 000 200 – 2 4 3

Weeping Water 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Weeping Water got its offense rolling in the seventh-place game against Southern/Diller-Odell. The Indians scored four times in the first inning and increased the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the second.

Southern/Diller-Odell challenged Weeping Water with three runs in the fourth inning, but the Indians responded to the threat. The team plated five runs in the bottom half of the frame to ensure the victory.

Brack highlighted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with a big day at the plate. She crushed one home run and added one double and one single in the contest. She drove in three runs and scored twice.