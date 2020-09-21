Weeping Water plays three softball games

WILBER – Weeping Water athletes appeared on the softball diamond three times Saturday during a trip to Wilber-Clatonia.
The Indians went 1-2 at the Wilber-Clatonia Quad. Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia, NEN and Southern/Diller-Odell took part in the event.
Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1
The Indians dominated Southern/Diller-Odell in the day’s first game. Weeping Water built a 3-1 lead in the third inning and expanded it from that point on. The team scored twice in the fourth inning, three times in the fifth and two times in the sixth.
Keatyn Harrah paced the scoring attack with one double, two singles, one walk and one RBI. Brooklyn Rathe collected one double, one walk, one RBI and two runs, and Zoe Houston finished with two singles, two RBI and one run.
Reba Wilson singled twice, walked once and crossed the plate twice. Courtesy runner Raelyn Wilson scored four times, Grace Cave had one single and two RBI and Josie Cave was struck once by a pitch.
Lauren Harms collected one single and two RBI for the Indians. Natania French had one single and one run and Kiera Brack scored twice in the game. Reba Wilson and French each swiped two bases.
Reba Wilson finished with three defensive assists and was involved in a double play from her shortstop position. Harms made two defensive assists and Brack and Houston each had one defensive assist.
Brack threw six innings for Weeping Water and struck out six batters. She scattered eight hits and allowed zero earned runs.
Weeping Water 201 232 – 10 11 3
Southern/D-O 100 000 – 1 8 3
NEN 12, Weeping Water 1
NEN took control of the second game in the opening stretch. The team scored four times in the first inning and tacked on three more in the third. NEN’s co-op program includes athletes from Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
Brooklyn Rathe highlighted Weeping Water’s offense with a RBI triple in the fifth inning. Brack had two singles and Houston walked and scored once. Ella Cave chipped in one walk for the Indians.
Houston made two defensive assists and Brack, Harrah and Reba Wilson had one defensive assist.
NEN 403 14 – 12 13 0
Weeping Water 000 01 – 1 3 4
Wilber-Clatonia 7, Weeping Water 5
Wilber-Clatonia rallied past the Indians in the final game of the day. The Wolverines erased a 5-2 deficit with a five-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Houston guided Weeping Water’s offense with one double, two walks, two RBI and one run. Rathe produced one single, one walk, one run and one RBI, and Brack singled and scored twice. French, Harms and Grace Cave drew walks, Harrah reached once on an error and Josie Cave reached twice on errors. French was also struck once by a pitch.
Brack, Houston, Rathe and Grace Cave collected steals against the Wolverines. Reba Wilson made two defensive assists and Harms and Brack made one defensive assist.
Brack tossed four innings and struck out two batters. She allowed nine hits and four earned runs during the game.
Weeping Water 004 10 – 5 5 3
Wilber-Clatonia 101 5x – 7 9 3
