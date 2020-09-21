Weeping Water plays three softball games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILBER – Weeping Water athletes appeared on the softball diamond three times Saturday during a trip to Wilber-Clatonia.

The Indians went 1-2 at the Wilber-Clatonia Quad. Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia, NEN and Southern/Diller-Odell took part in the event.

Weeping Water 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 1

The Indians dominated Southern/Diller-Odell in the day’s first game. Weeping Water built a 3-1 lead in the third inning and expanded it from that point on. The team scored twice in the fourth inning, three times in the fifth and two times in the sixth.

Keatyn Harrah paced the scoring attack with one double, two singles, one walk and one RBI. Brooklyn Rathe collected one double, one walk, one RBI and two runs, and Zoe Houston finished with two singles, two RBI and one run.

Reba Wilson singled twice, walked once and crossed the plate twice. Courtesy runner Raelyn Wilson scored four times, Grace Cave had one single and two RBI and Josie Cave was struck once by a pitch.

Lauren Harms collected one single and two RBI for the Indians. Natania French had one single and one run and Kiera Brack scored twice in the game. Reba Wilson and French each swiped two bases.