Weeping Water plays twice in subdistricts

PALMYRA – Weeping Water athletes spent time on the volleyball court this week playing in a pair of postseason matches.
The Indians traveled to Palmyra on Monday for the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament. Weeping Water defeated Cornerstone Christian in the first round and fell to Palmyra in the semifinals. Second-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes and third-seeded Omaha Brownell-Talbot also competed in the tournament.
Weeping Water 3, Cornerstone Christian 0
Fourth-seeded Weeping Water dominated fifth-seeded Cornerstone Christian 25-11, 25-9, 25-4. The Indians handled a Cornerstone Christian team that had entered the tournament with recent success. CCS (6-16) had won four of its previous six matches.
Individual statistics from the subdistrict contest were not available for either school.
Palmyra 3, Weeping Water 0
The top-seeded Panthers defeated Weeping Water 25-13, 25-7, 25-15. Palmyra used a productive offense to post the victory. PHS collected a .309 team hitting percentage and made 36 kills during the evening.
Jami Gabriel guided Palmyra with 14 kills on 26 swings. Riley Hale-Keller made six kills and Kyla Davis and Maddie Busch each knocked home five kills. Busch led Palmyra’s serving attack with five aces and Lillian Parolek added four aces.
Palmyra’s defense kept Weeping Water from gaining scoring traction. The Panthers made 48 digs and 26 serve receptions. Parolek (16) and Libbie Ball (10) each finished with double-digit dig totals.
Individual statistics for Weeping Water were not available.
Palmyra won the subdistrict championship over Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Tuesday night. PHS secured a trip to the district finals with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 triumph. Tenth-seeded Palmyra will face seventh-seeded Superior at Diller-Odell at 1 p.m. Saturday for a chance to head to state.
Weeping Water finished its season 11-16. Reagan Aronson and Addi Bickford were the team’s two seniors.
