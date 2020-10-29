Weeping Water plays twice in subdistricts

PALMYRA – Weeping Water athletes spent time on the volleyball court this week playing in a pair of postseason matches.

The Indians traveled to Palmyra on Monday for the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament. Weeping Water defeated Cornerstone Christian in the first round and fell to Palmyra in the semifinals. Second-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes and third-seeded Omaha Brownell-Talbot also competed in the tournament.

Weeping Water 3, Cornerstone Christian 0

Fourth-seeded Weeping Water dominated fifth-seeded Cornerstone Christian 25-11, 25-9, 25-4. The Indians handled a Cornerstone Christian team that had entered the tournament with recent success. CCS (6-16) had won four of its previous six matches.

Individual statistics from the subdistrict contest were not available for either school.

Palmyra 3, Weeping Water 0

The top-seeded Panthers defeated Weeping Water 25-13, 25-7, 25-15. Palmyra used a productive offense to post the victory. PHS collected a .309 team hitting percentage and made 36 kills during the evening.