Weeping Water plays Wolverines on diamond

WEEPING WATER – Wilber-Clatonia used three big innings of offense to edge Weeping Water on the softball diamond this week.
The Wolverines scored four times in the second and sixth innings and added two runs in the fifth to win 10-8 on Monday. Weeping Water rallied within two runs in the seventh inning, but Wilber-Clatonia maintained a winning gap on the scoreboard.
Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston paced Weeping Water’s offense throughout the night. Harrah collected one double, three singles, two runs batted in and one run scored. Houston slammed a pair of doubles and added one single, one walk, one RBI and three runs.
Treva Wright gave the team production at the plate with two walks and one hit-by-pitch. She scored twice during the night. Lauren Harms collected two singles, one run and one RBI and Brooklyn Rathe reached base three times for the Indians. She netted one double, one walk, one hit-by-pitch, one run and one RBI.
Josie Cave posted one single, one walk and one RBI in the game, and Jillian Rathe tallied one single and one RBI. Natania French walked once and drove in one run. Houston, Wright and Kiera Brack each stole one base.
Brack struck out nine Wolverines in five innings of work. She allowed five hits and two earned runs with one walk. Ella Cave tossed two innings. She allowed five hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
Rainy weather caused postponements of two games that were scheduled for this week. The Indians had been prepared to travel to Plattsmouth on Tuesday night and were set to host Syracuse on Thursday night.
The Plattsmouth game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Plattsmouth. The Syracuse game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Weeping Water.
The Indians will travel to Auburn on Saturday for the Auburn Invite. Weeping Water will join Auburn, Blair, Falls City, Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot, Raymond Central, Southern/Diller-Odell and Syracuse at the tournament. Weeping Water will play Raymond Central in the first round at 9 a.m. on the northeast field at Auburn City Recreation Complex.
Wilber-Clatonia 040 024 0 – 10 10 1
Weeping Water 103 111 1 – 8 12 4