Weeping Water pockets league victory over Travelers

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes made home fans happy Thursday night with a steady stream of offense against Falls City.

Weeping Water defeated the Travelers 9-2 in a Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League game. The 18-and-under teams battled at Weeping Water’s ballfield in the second game of a triangular involving Weeping Water, Falls City and Cass.

The Indians seized control of the matchup from the opening pitch. Leadoff hitter Kiera Brack smashed a triple and came home on Zoe Houston’s RBI single to left field. Reba Wilson advanced Houston into scoring position with a single, and Houston made it 2-0 by racing home on a wild pitch.

Keatyn Harrah increased the gap to 3-0 when she drilled a RBI single to center. She reached home safely after Natania French collected a run-scoring single with one out.

Falls City scored once in the bottom of the first on two infield errors, but Weeping Water responded with three runs in the next inning. Kallie Brack and Taylor Miller led off the frame with consecutive singles, and Brack scored when Houston reached base on a throwing error. Wilson posted a RBI sacrifice fly and Harrah generated a two-out RBI single.

The Travelers tried to get back into the game with one run in the fourth. Weeping Water extinguished that momentum with solo runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Wilson posted a single and scored on a two-error play in the fifth. Kaylea McCaulley delivered a one-out single in the sixth and moved ahead on a single by Ella Cave. McCaulley then scored on an error and wild pitch.

Harrah helped Weeping Water in the game with two singles, two RBI and one run. Miller notched two singles and one run and Wilson generated two singles, two runs and one RBI. Houston came home twice for the Indians after reaching base on one single and one error.

Kiera Brack collected one triple and one run in the game, and Kallie Brack scored once after reaching base on one single and one error. Brooklyn Rathe walked once and reached once on an error, French delivered one single and one RBI and McCaulley had one single and one run. Cave chipped in one single in the victory.

Brack scattered seven hits and struck out six Falls City batters in six innings. Kallie Brack made a running catch of a line drive at second base in the fifth inning, and Harrah ended the game when her pickoff throw to first base led to a rundown.

Weeping Water 430 011 – 9 11 2

Falls City 100 100 – 2 7 6

