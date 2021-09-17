Weeping Water rallies past Rockets on diamond

WEEPING WATER – All 11 players in Weeping Water’s dugout wanted to make sure they left their home diamond with a victory Thursday night.

The Indians used a major scoring outburst of that same number to reach their goal.

Weeping Water scored 11 times in the sixth inning to defeat Syracuse 15-7. The Indians rallied from a 7-4 deficit to take down Syracuse for the third time this season.

Weeping Water (9-9) went in front 2-1 in the first inning and increased the gap to 4-1 after four complete frames. Syracuse (3-16) soared in front with six runs in the fifth. Shyanne Frederick drove in a pair of teammates with a single, and the Rockets took advantage of several errors to plate additional runs.

The score remained 7-4 until the bottom of the sixth. Weeping Water sent all nine batters to the plate during a frame that featured multiple hits. The team created a mercy-rule situation by the time the dust had settled on the basepaths.

Zoe Houston and Lauren Harms guided Weeping Water at the plate with three hits apiece. Houston connected on two doubles and one single against the Rockets. She drove in two runs and scored three times. Harms generated three singles, one walk, four RBI and one run in her performance at the plate.