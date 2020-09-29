Weeping Water rallies past Trojans

SPRINGFIELD – Weeping Water athletes turned a planet-sized deficit into pebbles Monday night with a major comeback on the softball diamond.

The Indians rallied from eight runs down to defeat Platteview 12-11. Weeping Water fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and watched Platteview’s lead grow to 8-0 in the next frame.

The Indians surged ahead with a nine-run outburst in the third inning. Lauren Harms highlighted the scoring attack with a grand slam. Weeping Water increased the lead to 12-8 before Platteview scored three times. WWHS held off the Trojans in the final frame to win.

Harms finished the evening with one single, one grand slam, one run and four runs batted in. Brooklyn Rathe generated three singles, one walk, one RBI and one run, and Grace Cave delivered one triple, two singles, one RBI and one run.

Kiera Brack blasted one triple and also reached base on one error and two fielder’s choices. She scored twice and drove in two runs. Reba Wilson tallied two singles, two walks and three runs, and Keatyn Harrah posted three singles, one walk and one RBI.