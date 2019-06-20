WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water Red softball players wanted to leave their home diamond Monday night with bright smiles.
The Indians were able to wear winning looks on their faces after a pair of victories.
Weeping Water Red played an 18-and-under softball triangular against Lincoln Chaos and Weeping Water White. The team picked up two key league triumphs and improved its season mark to 9-7.
Weeping Water Red 4, Lincoln Chaos 2
Weeping Water Red relied on pitching and defense to defeat the Chaos in the night’s opening game. The Indians used multiple webgems to overcome five errors. Blake Henderson made a pair of running catches in right field in the fifth inning, and catcher Keatyn Harrah caught a pair of runners stealing with strong throws to second base.
Infielders Bailey Houchin and Zoe Houston also ended several Chaos scoring chances. Houchin threw out three runners and Houston retired four Lincoln batters.
Weeping Water Red evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Houchin reached base on an infield single and advanced to second after the Chaos made a play at third base. Houchin flew home on Brooklyn Rathe’s two-out RBI single to center field.
Lincoln went ahead 2-1 in the second but watched that lead disappear in the third. Taylor Miller led off the inning with a single and advanced to third after Houston singled and Houchin reached on a fielder’s choice. Miller and Houchin then crossed the plate on Rathe’s two-RBI triple to deep left field.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth. Rathe began the inning with a double and raced to third on a wild pitch. Lauren Harms delivered a run-scoring single to right field with two outs.
Weeping Water Red pitcher Kiera Brack limited the Chaos to two hits during the evening. She struck out five batters and issued one walk.
Rathe led Weeping Water Red’s offense with one single, one double, one triple, one run and three RBI. Houchin had one single and two runs, Harms posted one single and one RBI and Miller had one single and one run. Houston tallied one single and one walk and Brack reached base once via walk.
Lincoln Chaos 110 000 0 – 2 2 0
Weeping Water Red 102 001 x – 4 7 5
Weeping Water Red 14, Weeping Water White 5
Weeping Water Red changed the storyline of the triangular’s third game with a big fourth inning. The team generated eight runs in the frame to expand the lead to 12-3. Weeping Water Red ended action with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Harrah and Rathe each collected three hits and three RBI for Weeping Water Red. Houchin generated three hits and one walk and Henderson drove in a pair of teammates.
Brack tossed all five innings for the squad. She surrendered eight hits and had two strikeouts.
Weeping Water Red 103 802 – 14 17 2
Weeping Water White 012 20x – 5 7 2