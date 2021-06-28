Weeping Water residents enjoy kayak contests

WEEPING WATER – Kolby Nash and Logan Andrud picked up plenty of memories early Saturday afternoon by paddling on kayaks in Weeping Water.

The local students joined many other area residents for the annual Limestone Days kayak races. A crowd enjoyed the event for the first time since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic cancelled the kayak races and other Limestone Days activities last summer.

Event organizer Tyler Blevins welcomed people to the registration area on the eastern edge of the city lakes shortly before noon. A small crowd soon turned into a full lineup of cars along a gravel road near the eastern lake in the city park complex.

Each race in the event featured two people wearing lifejackets in their kayaks. They began the races on one end of the lake and paddled across to a fountain on the other side. They moved around the fountain and then headed back to the finish line.

Many other people watched the races from the hillside by the lake. They yelled encouragement to family members and friends who were participating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.