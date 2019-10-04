RAYMOND – Weeping Water runners celebrated successful races Thursday with career-best times at the Raymond Central Invite.
The Indians traveled to Raymond Central High School for the annual meet. All four boys who ran for Weeping Water set personal-best times in their race, and all four girls collected season-best marks in their event.
Weeping Water head coach Charlie Cover said he was proud of the Indians for their efforts. He said their hard work earlier in the season and cooler weather on the course paid off at the meet.
“We had a great day for the team with individual runs,” Cover said. “Cooler weather has made a huge difference.”
Lauren Wehrbein highlighted the day with a fifth-place time of 22:47.39. She earned her medal with her top performance of 2019. She improved her previous season-best mark by nearly four minutes.
Ciera Dieter (25th, 27:45.52), MaKayla Regler (30th, 28:48.93) and Dakota Reiman (31st, 29:16.87) all ran their best times of the year. Dieter lowered her previous season-best result by nearly two minutes. Regler improved by more than 90 seconds and Reiman chopped nearly one minute off her former top time.
Austin Patton guided the WWHS boys with a 20th-place run of 19:56.18. Michael Zeeb (20:42.41), Jackson Flanagan (20:44.92) and Matthew Cover (20:49.67) finished 30th, 31st and 32nd. All four collected the top times of their careers.
Cover said the Raymond Central Invite has been a springboard to better times for the Indians in previous years. He felt 2019 would follow that pattern as well on both team and individual levels. The Indians will travel to Camp Kateri near McCool Junction on Oct. 17 for the District D-1 Meet.
“Even though it was a different location this year, it was at the school where it seems our training starts to pay off and we improve timewise the rest of the season,” Cover said. “Hopefully that trend continues in a couple of weeks and we can shock a few teams at districts.”
Girls Team Results
Tri County 30, Schuyler 34, Arlington 60, Bennington 69, Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 84, Lincoln North Star 88, Malcolm 139, Centennial no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:55.21, 2) Andie Koch (TRI) 21:10.64, 3) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 22:39.68, 4) Ella Crawford (TRI) 22:41.92, 5) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 22:47.39, 6) Elizabeth Harder (PLY) 23:37.33, 7) Niurka Castro (SCH) 23:48.50, 8) Elizabeth Olson (ARL) 24:02.36, 9) Nelle Serrano (RCN) 24:03.90, 10) Elizabeth Morrison (ARL) 24:14.63, 11) Yeni Carreto (SCH) 24:39.18, 12) Lydia Lang (PLY) 24:46.93, 13) Taylor Koch (TRI) 25:06.19, 14) Courtney Redmond (BEN) 25:25.68, 15) Kaylie Erwin (ARL) 25:30.76
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 22:47.39 (5th), Ciera Dieter 27:45.52 (25th), MaKayla Regler 28:48.93 (30th), Dakota Reiman 29:16.87 (31st)
Boys Team Results
Schuyler 22, Lincoln North Star 55, Tri County 80, Bennington 90, Centennial 93, Arlington 102, Palmyra 102, Weeping Water 113, Raymond Central 118, Malcolm 157
Top 15 Results
1) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 17:41.40, 2) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:15.74, 3) Logan Larson (TRI) 18:16.74, 4) Wyatt Svoboda (RCN) 18:31.23, 5) Kenny Mejia (SCH) 18:38.61, 6) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:39.21, 7) Hugo Ramon (SCH) 18:40.83, 8) Tien Le (LNS) 18:44.90, 9) Gavin Bywater (SCH) 18:53.06, 10) Emmanuel Zuniga (SCH) 18:57.44, 11) Gaven Schernikau (CEN) 19:07.14, 12) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 19:19.81, 13) Krayten Uher (TRI) 19:21.90, 14) Jake Quevedo (LNS) 19:23.66, 15) Noah Schroeder-Burns (LNS) 19:26.83
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 19:56.18 (20th), Michael Zeeb 20:42.41 (30th), Jackson Flanagan 20:44.92 (31st), Matthew Cover 20:49.67 (32nd)