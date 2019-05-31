WEEPING WATER – A big first inning gave Weeping Water softball players all the cushion they needed to stop Falls City Thursday night.
The Indians scored five times in the opening frame to defeat the Travelers 8-2. The teams played their 18-and-under softball game on Weeping Water’s home diamond. The game was part of a Southeast Nebraska Softball League triangular featuring Weeping Water, Falls City and Springfield.
Reba Wilson gave the Indians their first baserunner of the night when she was struck by a Falls City pitch. Wilson stole second base and scored on a pair of wild pitches, and Peyton Barrett and Chrystal Meyer then drew consecutive walks. Barrett scored when a routine throw from Falls City’s catcher to the pitcher sailed off target.
Addi Bickford continued the rally with a walk, and Karley Ridge made it 4-0 with a two-RBI blast to left field. Josie Cave drove in Ridge from third with a RBI groundout for a 5-0 edge.
The Travelers struck back with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Weeping Water neutralized that rally attempt in the next two innings. Becca Adams was struck by a pitch to open the second frame. She circled the bases on a passed ball, wild pitch and RBI knock from Barrett.
The Indians created the final 8-2 margin in the third. Ridge and Cave both reached base on infield errors by the Travelers. Kaylee Tighe drove in Ridge with a RBI groundout, and Cave came home when Abby Meeske deposited a RBI single in shallow right field.
Meyer kept Falls City from gaining many scoring opportunities after that. She scattered seven hits and struck out eight batters. Barrett threw out a pair of runners trying to steal from her catcher position, and Tighe saved a run when she made a sprinting catch in center field.
Wilson finished the game with one double, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one run scored. Ridge reached base on one triple and one error and scored twice, and Barrett had one RBI, one run and one walk.
Meeske produced two walks, one single and one RBI, and Meyer and Bickford each delivered two walks and one run for the team. Cave reached base once on an error, scored once and had one RBI, and Adams reached and scored once after a hit-by-pitch. Tighe drove in one run and Reagan Aronson added one walk for Weeping Water.
Weeping Water White will continue its season June 3 with a doubleheader at Palmyra Blue. The teams will play their games in Palmyra at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Weeping Water Red defeated Palmyra Blue 4-3 in their road game Thursday night. Weeping Water Red will host Falls City and Ashland in a triangular June 3. The team is scheduled to play Falls City at 6 p.m. and Ashland at 9 p.m.
Weeping Water 512 00 – 8 3 0
Falls City 200 00 – 2 7 2