Weeping Water runs past Raiders on home field

WEEPING WATER – The touchdown cannon at Memorial Field launched early and often for Weeping Water on Friday afternoon.

The Indians created plenty of blasts on the football field with a 54-14 victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot. Weeping Water collected 321 total yards of offense with a full artillery of scoring plays. The team went ahead 32-0 early in the second quarter and remained in control after that.

WWHS head coach Mitchell Shepherd said the Indians displayed a willingness to battle the Raiders at the line of scrimmage. Weeping Water’s offensive linemen opened up large running lanes for teammates to take advantage of, and the squad’s defense kept Omaha Brownell-Talbot from establishing a consistent scoring attack.

“I thought we played okay,” Shepherd said. “We did a lot of good things, especially when it came to being physical. I think when we tap into our physicality we can play some really good football, and we showed that today.”

Action began at 3 p.m. due to a shortage of referees in the area. The officiating crew left Weeping Water after the final whistle and headed to Tecumseh to work a second game between Johnson County Central and Freeman. Fans from both schools gave a round of applause to the officials after the explanation was announced on the public-address system.

Weeping Water capitalized on Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s strategy of trying to convert fourth-down opportunities instead of punting the football away. The Raiders attempted to gain first downs inside their own territory four times in the first 16 minutes. Weeping Water took over the ball on Brownell-Talbot’s 21, 36, 29 and 31 and scored touchdowns all four times.

“We were pretty fortunate in that regard,” Shepherd said. “Being able to have short fields like that was really helpful. We have a pretty explosive offense from anywhere on the field, so to have shorter fields to work with was a big deal. The guys did a nice job of taking advantage of those situations early in the game.”

Weeping Water (2-3) had its first scoring opportunity after sacking the Raiders on fourth down at the 21. Sayler Rhodes took a jet sweep handoff on third down and raced six yards for the touchdown. WWHS quarterback Riggs Wilson added the two-point conversion run to make it 8-0.

The Raiders (1-4) put together a drive that stalled after an incomplete pass at the 36. The Indians responded by engineering a series that ended with Keegan McDonald’s short run. McDonald wrote his name in the scoring column on the next two drives. He posted a 12-yard run early in the second quarter and dashed 32 yards at the 8:24 mark.

The Indians increased the halftime gap to 44-6 by scoring twice in the final 2:38. Wilson kept the football on a read-option play and ran ten yards to create a 38-6 game. Ethan Essary gave the team another scoring chance with an interception at the 16-yard line. Rhodes hauled in a pass from Wilson with 1:16 to go for a 44-6 edge.

The gap expanded to 46-6 after Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s snap on a punt attempt sailed out of the end zone early in the third quarter. Weeping Water created the final margin with 2:06 left in the game. McDonald raced 20 yards for a touchdown and Hayden Nash caught a two-point conversion pass.

McDonald led Weeping Water’s offense with 16 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Rhodes gained 34 yards and one touchdown on six attempts, and Wilson ran ten times for 33 yards and one score. Cole Essary ran six times for 29 yards and John Ridge had one carry for four yards.

Wilson completed four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. Rhodes caught two passes for 19 yards, Nash collected a 43-yard reception and Ethan Essary made one six-yard reception.

Ethan Essary, Nash and Ridge each made one interception for the Indians. Brennan DeMike recovered one fumble and Nathaniel Keene collected two sacks. Nash and Rhodes each broke up one pass in the defensive secondary.

Shepherd said he believes Weeping Water athletes are gaining confidence as the calendar moves to October. The Indians will look for their third straight victory next Friday when the team hosts Mead. The Homecoming game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“I think in the last three weeks we’ve really started to establish who we are as a team,” Shepherd said. “We’re showing what we’re capable of on both offense and defense, and I know the guys are going to keep working hard and improving each week.”

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0 6 0 8 – 14

Weeping Water 16 28 2 8 – 54

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

WW – Rhodes 6 run (Wilson run), 7:24

WW – McDonald 1 run (Rhodes run), 1:31

2nd Quarter

WW – McDonald 12 run (E. Essary pass from Wilson), 11:02

WW – McDonald 32 run (E. Essary pass from Wilson), 8:24

OBT – Baardson 14 pass from J. Schinzel (pass no good), 6:15

WW – Wilson 10 run (run no good), 2:38

WW – Rhodes 13 pass from Wilson (run no good), 1:16

3rd Quarter

WW – Safety after OBT snap went out of end zone, 9:05

4th Quarter

OBT – Peters 51 run (J. Schinzel run), 7:25

WW – McDonald 20 run (Nash pass from Wilson), 2:06