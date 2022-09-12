Weeping Water runs races at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY – Weeping Water athletes traveled to Fairbury on Thursday for action in the Fairbury Invite.

The Indians competed in girls and boys races at Fairbury High School. Weeping Water joined 16 other programs at the meet. Auburn earned the girls team title with 19 points and Fillmore Central won the boys championship with 64 points.

McCool Junction senior Payton Gerken captured first place in the girls race with a time of 21:17.77. She defeated Tri County freshman Isabelle Peters (21:41.92) for the title. South Central Unified District #5 sophomore Rowan Jarosik (17:58.37) won the boys race over Tri County senior Carter Siems (18:13.97).

Weeping Water senior Austin Patton highlighted the team’s trip with a medal-winning run. He crossed the tape in sixth place in 18:43.38.

Girls Team Results

Auburn 19, Beatrice 46, Tri County 48, McCool Junction 59, Freeman 91, Blue Hill/Red Cloud 101, Lincoln Christian 109, Fairbury, Falls City, Fillmore Central, Franklin, Pawnee City, Superior, Syracuse, Thayer Central, Weeping Water no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Payton Gerken (MCJ) 21:17.77, 2) Isabelle Peters (TRI) 21:41.92, 3) Liston Crotty (AUB) 21:52.58, 4) Kristen Billings (AUB) 22:14.56, 5) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 23:10.36, 6) Emily Lytle (PWC) 23:17.00, 7) Evelyn Baker (TRI) 23:51.76, 8) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 24:00.38, 9) Addison Perrett (BEA) 24:29.10, 10) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 24:34.76, 11) Sydney Binder (AUB) 24:40.49, 12) Josie Frerichs (BEA) 24:51.12, 13) Isabella Escritt (TYN) 25:11.31, 14) Alexa Janssen (AUB) 25:26.70, 15) Giula Bosisio (FCY) 25:27.89

Weeping Water Results

Sam Hammons 32:53.16 (51st), Dakota Reiman 34:52.40 (57th)

Boys Team Results

Fillmore Central 64, Syracuse 69, Freeman 85, McCool Junction 85, Auburn 86, Franklin 88, Beatrice 89, Tri County 105, Falls City 118, Weeping Water 125, Fairbury 175, Lincoln Christian 212, Blue Hill/Red Cloud 261, Deshler, South Central Unified District #5, Superior, Thayer Central no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Rowan Jarosik (SCU) 17:58.37, 2) Carter Siems (TRI) 18:13.97, 3) Trent Neville (MCJ) 18:31.32, 4) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:40.66, 5) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 18:41.16, 6) Austin Patton (WW) 18:43.38, 7) Kyler Carraher (FRL) 18:54.96, 8) Carter Holtmeier (TRI) 19:01.04, 9) Dayton Graves (SYR) 19:05.97, 10) Luke Brugger (MCJ) 19:07.29, 11) Jobjosiah Muthiani (FRE) 19:09.73, 12) Cooper Schelkopf (FIL) 19:11.61, 13) Ashtin Clark (FIL) 19:23.56, 14) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 19:28.03, 15) Travis Meyer (FIL)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:43.38 (6th), Matt Cover 20:53.44 (32nd), Caelen Wipf 21:59.57 (50th), James Dean 22:01.73 (51st), Jacob Cover 23:19.89 (73rd), James Cappen 24:32.21 (84th), Jaden Brack 30:07.77 (112th), Hunter Sheehan 31:23.97 (114th)