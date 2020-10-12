Weeping Water splits matches on home court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water battled a pair of volleyball teams this week during a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.
The Indians hosted Cedar Bluffs and Mead on Thursday afternoon and evening. Weeping Water defeated Cedar Bluffs 25-19, 25-22 and fell to Mead 25-8, 25-20. Mead dominated Cedar Bluffs 25-7, 25-16 in the triangular’s other match.
Weeping Water 2, Cedar Bluffs 0
Solid serving helped the Indians claim a victory over Cedar Bluffs (11-9). Weeping Water finished 45-of-49 at the service line and reeled off ten aces.
Seniors Reagan Aronson and Addi Bickford played key roles with their work at the line. Aronson went 12-of-13 serving with four aces and Bickford finished 9-of-10 with three aces. Sam Hammons added two aces and Sammi Burch chipped in one ace.
Karley Ridge highlighted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with seven kills on 15 swings. She also made three digs and one assist. Aronson produced three kills, nine digs and two assists, and Bickford contributed 13 assists, eight digs and two kills.
Burch finished the match with four kills, one solo block and one dig. Abby Meeske collected two kills, three digs and one assist, Lexi Mogensen made two kills and two digs and Hammons had one dig. Riley Hohn helped the squad with a pair of digs.
Mead 2, Weeping Water 0
Mead took down Weeping Water with a consistent scoring attack. The Raiders (19-4) produced 29 kills and seven aces in the match. Rebecca Halbmaier led the way with nine kills and Brianna Lemke contributed seven kills.
Aronson delivered three kills and 11 digs for Weeping Water. Ridge produced two kills and four digs and Bickford tallied six assists and six digs. Mogensen added one kill and five digs and Burch made one kill and one dig.
Hohn collected four digs for the Indians and Hammons made two digs and one ace. Meeske pitched in three digs against the Raiders.
Weeping Water (10-13) will play in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament this week. Auburn, Freeman and Palmyra had to withdraw from the tournament due to coronavirus quarantine situations.
The fifth-seeded Indians will face fourth-seeded Falls City (10-13) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The teams will play their first-round match at Mead. The winner will take on the top-seeded Raiders at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Placement matches will happen Thursday, Oct. 15, at locations to be determined.
