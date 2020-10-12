Weeping Water splits matches on home court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water battled a pair of volleyball teams this week during a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.

The Indians hosted Cedar Bluffs and Mead on Thursday afternoon and evening. Weeping Water defeated Cedar Bluffs 25-19, 25-22 and fell to Mead 25-8, 25-20. Mead dominated Cedar Bluffs 25-7, 25-16 in the triangular’s other match.

Weeping Water 2, Cedar Bluffs 0

Solid serving helped the Indians claim a victory over Cedar Bluffs (11-9). Weeping Water finished 45-of-49 at the service line and reeled off ten aces.

Seniors Reagan Aronson and Addi Bickford played key roles with their work at the line. Aronson went 12-of-13 serving with four aces and Bickford finished 9-of-10 with three aces. Sam Hammons added two aces and Sammi Burch chipped in one ace.

Karley Ridge highlighted Weeping Water’s scoring attack with seven kills on 15 swings. She also made three digs and one assist. Aronson produced three kills, nine digs and two assists, and Bickford contributed 13 assists, eight digs and two kills.