WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water Red athletes played an evenly-matched softball game with Syracuse for five innings Thursday night.
The evening’s other frame proved to be the difference in the game’s outcome.
Syracuse scored four runs in the third inning during a 6-2 victory at Weeping Water. The 18-and-under teams squared off in the first game of a Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League triangular.
Syracuse and Weeping Water Red both scored once in the first inning. The Rockets added a solo run in the second on Vanessa Weiler’s RBI single.
Syracuse caused more scoring damage in the third. Sydney Shanks and Kandice Danner both crossed the plate on Brooke Carlson’s RBI single to right field. The team made the margin 6-1 on a passed ball and RBI single to center.
Weeping Water Red prevented Syracuse from increasing the lead with several webgems. Second baseman Cadence Porter snagged a line drive to end the third inning, and she made a pair of running catches in the sixth inning.
Shortstop Bailey Houchin made a leaping grab in the fourth inning, and third baseman Lauren Harms produced a scoop-and-throw play in the sixth. Catcher Zoe Houston caught a popup near the plate in the fifth inning.
Weeping Water Red generated the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth. Brooklyn Rathe drew a two-out walk and raced home on a RBI single to right field from Harms.
Syracuse and Weeping Water Red both defeated Springfield in the two remaining games of the triangular. The Rockets stopped the Trojans 6-3 and Weeping Water Red claimed an 8-0 triumph.
Weeping Water Red will continue its season Monday with a doubleheader at Nebraska City. The Indians and Pioneers will play at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Weeping Water Red and Weeping Water White will both play in a league triangular in Weeping Water June 17. Weeping Water Red will face Lincoln Chaos at 6 p.m. and Weeping Water White will play Lincoln Chaos at 7:30 p.m. Weeping Water Red will square off with Weeping Water White at 9 p.m.
Syracuse 114 000 – 6
Weeping Water 100 001 – 2