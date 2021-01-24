Weeping Water stops Omaha Brownell-Talbot

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls made things difficult for Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Thursday night by playing dominant defense on the court.
The Indians locked up a 50-23 victory by keeping Omaha Brownell-Talbot away from the hoop most of the night. Weeping Water made 19 steals during the evening and held the Raiders to ten field goals in the game. WWHS forced Omaha Brownell-Talbot to go scoreless for a 10:48 stretch of the first half.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased with the effort the Indians displayed. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (5-9) had won four straight games coming into the matchup and had scored more than 40 points in two of those contests. Weeping Water ended those trends by keeping the Raiders from taking many high-percentage shots.
“Our energy level was really good tonight,” Haveman said. “When we combine that with playing smart basketball, then we can put a good product on the floor. I liked what I saw from an energy standpoint. The girls played hard out there.”
Weeping Water (14-3) made a scoring statement immediately after the opening tip. The Indians produced points on their first five possessions and jumped out to a 10-4 lead. A short jumper and free throw by Omaha Brownell-Talbot senior Josie Petrulis made the margin 10-7, but that would be the final basket of the first quarter for the Raiders.
Reagan Aronson’s baseline drive gave Weeping Water a 15-7 edge, and a steal and fast-break layup from Grace Cave increased the lead to 21-7. Cave copied the feat two more times in a two-minute span to stretch the margin to 18 points.
Weeping Water led 27-9 at the break and remained composed when the Raiders pulled within 31-17 late in the third quarter. WWHS erased any doubt about the outcome with a 13-2 run that featured baskets from Cave, Aronson and Karley Ridge.
Haveman said the team’s ball movement made a difference on offense. Crisp passing helped the Indians find open spots on the court for easier shots.
“Being able to have everyone touch the basketball is something that makes our offense better,” Haveman said. “I think it builds confidence when everyone’s involved and we have a lot of movement out there.”
Cave spearheaded Weeping Water’s attack with a double-double night of 31 points and ten steals. She finished 13-of-21 from the floor and added three blocks and four rebounds.
Ridge took one charge and collected eight points, six rebounds and two steals, and Aronson pocketed four points, two rebounds and one assist. Jami Twomey made five steals, three assists and two rebounds, and Wilson helped the team inside with four points, three rebounds and one block.
Kiera Brack tallied three points and two rebounds, Brooklyn Rathe had one steal and one rebound and Emily Ridge made one steal. Lexi Mogensen, Ella Cave, Sam Hammons, Ciera Dieter, Natania French and Lauren Harms saw court time for the team.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 7 2 8 6 – 23
Weeping Water 15 12 9 14 – 50
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (23)
Thaden 3-5 2-2 8, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Ohnoutka 1-5 0-0 2, Petrulis 5-21 1-3 11, Stuke 1-3 0-0 2, Patel 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson-Betum 0-0 0-0 0, Haas 0-0 0-0 0, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Li 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcherson 0-0 0-0 0, Utiger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-36 3-5 23.
Weeping Water (50)
Aronson 2-13 0-0 4, Twomey 0-7 0-0 0, G. Cave 13-21 2-3 31, K. Ridge 2-8 4-7 8, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Rathe 0-2 0-1 0, Brack 1-2 0-0 3, Mogensen 0-1 0-0 0, E. Cave 0-0 0-0 0, E. Ridge 0-0 0-0 0, Hammons 0-0 0-0 0, Dieter 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Harms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-15 50.