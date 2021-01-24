Weeping Water stops Omaha Brownell-Talbot

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls made things difficult for Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Thursday night by playing dominant defense on the court.

The Indians locked up a 50-23 victory by keeping Omaha Brownell-Talbot away from the hoop most of the night. Weeping Water made 19 steals during the evening and held the Raiders to ten field goals in the game. WWHS forced Omaha Brownell-Talbot to go scoreless for a 10:48 stretch of the first half.

Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was pleased with the effort the Indians displayed. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (5-9) had won four straight games coming into the matchup and had scored more than 40 points in two of those contests. Weeping Water ended those trends by keeping the Raiders from taking many high-percentage shots.

“Our energy level was really good tonight,” Haveman said. “When we combine that with playing smart basketball, then we can put a good product on the floor. I liked what I saw from an energy standpoint. The girls played hard out there.”