Weeping Water stops Panthers in home game

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water remained spotless on the season this week with a strong second-half performance against Palmyra.

The Indians ran past the Panthers 60-28 in the final game of the regular season on Thursday night. Weeping Water (8-0) overwhelmed Palmyra in the second half with major efforts by everyone on the roster. The team outscored PHS 36-8 in the last 24 minutes.

Weeping Water senior Hunter Mortimer played a key role in the outcome with eight touchdowns. He ran the football 30 times for 270 yards and four scores, and he finished 7-of-9 through the air for 131 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran into the end zone five times on two-point conversion plays.

Palmyra (6-2) kept the game close throughout the first half. The Indians led 8-0 after the first period and found themselves in a tough battle during the second quarter. Palmyra scored 20 points in the period to remain within 24-20 at the break.

The Indians relied on strong performances from the offensive line to seal the victory. The group helped the team finish the game with 527 yards of offense. WWHS scored twice in the third quarter and piled on 22 points in the last 12 minutes.

Keegan McDonald helped the Indians with his work in the rushing and receiving departments. He ran 16 times for 83 yards and snagged three passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. Hayden Nash made one catch for nine yards and Ethan Essary scored all three times he caught the football. He posted 73 yards on three receptions.

Mortimer guided Weeping Water’s defense with six solo and 13 assisted tackles. Ethan Essary made two interceptions and posted three solo and five assisted tackles, and Rhodes ended the game with four solo and seven assisted stops.

Nash produced four solo and four assisted tackles and Tyler Essary made one solo tackle for the team. Logan March posted one sack and finished with one solo and five assisted tackles, and McDonald tallied one solo and six assisted tackles. Brayden Harms had five assisted tackles and Carter Mogensen made one assisted tackle.

Drew Erhart, Alex Hatcher and Andrew Waltke led Palmyra’s offense during the night. Erhart went 17-of-25 for 157 passing yards and Waltke caught ten passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Hatcher ran 16 times for 119 yards and two scores.

Weeping Water will continue the season Thursday with a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The Indians will be the third seed in the eastern half of the Class D-1 postseason bracket. The team will host 14th-seeded Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at 7 p.m.

Palmyra 0 20 8 0 – 28

Weeping Water 8 16 14 22 – 60

