Weeping Water storms past Raiders at home

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water set up a permanent address in the end zone Friday night with a scoring showcase against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.

The Indians delivered a series of winning letters to pay dirt in a 66-12 triumph. WWHS fans watched their team march down the field on multiple drives in the first two periods. The Indians produced 36 points in the first quarter and built a 52-6 lead by halftime.

Weeping Water (7-0) gained 406 all-purpose yards against Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-5). The team has scored 40 or more points in every game this season. The Indians have collected 60, 58, 58, 52 and 66 points in their last five games.

Hunter Mortimer helped Weeping Water’s offense with four touchdowns. He gained 112 yards and three touchdowns on four rushing attempts. He also went 2-of-3 through the air for 65 yards and one score.

Sayler Rhodes posted 25 yards and one touchdown on three carries, Keegan McDonald had 18 yards and one touchdown on five attempts and Tyler Essary gained 25 yards on three carries. Riggs Wilson completed one pass and added 13 rushing yards on six attempts.

Ethan Essary caught a 34-yard touchdown reception and Rhodes hauled in a 31-yard completion. Rhodes also returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Essary added one catch for the Indians.

Weeping Water’s defense created extra scoring opportunities against the Raiders. McDonald and Carter Mogensen each intercepted one pass and Gus McGill recovered one fumble.

Rhodes helped Weeping Water’s defense with three solo and ten assisted tackles. Mortimer knocked down two passes and made one solo and seven assisted tackles, and Brayden Harms finished the evening with one solo and eight assisted stops.

Hayden Nash generated four solo tackles, Logan March made two solo and six assisted stops and Ethan Essary made one solo and six assisted plays. McDonald collected two solo tackles and one sack, Brennan DeMike had one solo and four assisted tackles and Ryan Hand made one solo and three assisted stops.

Weeping Water will finish the regular season Thursday night with a home game against Palmyra. The Indians and Panthers (6-1) will play at 7 p.m. Palmyra’s only loss this season was a 63-26 setback to undefeated Nebraska City Lourdes on Sept. 17.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 6 0 0 6 – 12

Weeping Water 36 16 14 0 – 66

