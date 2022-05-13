Weeping Water students compete in district events

OSCEOLA – Weeping Water athletes made the trip west to Osceola on Thursday to compete in district track and field events.

The Indians took part in the District D-2 Meet against schools from central and eastern Nebraska. The Weeping Water girls placed eighth in team standings with 19 points. The Weeping Water boys placed 11th in team standings with five points.

Lauren Wehrbein highlighted Weeping Water’s day by earning a state berth in the 400 meters. She finished second in the race in 1:04.42. She edged McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates (1:04.52) at the finish line to claim her silver medal.

Wehrbein, Keatyn Harrah, Natania French and Kali Miller won medals for the Weeping Water girls. Sayler Rhodes, Austin Patton, Matt Cover, James Dean and Caelen Wipf won medals for the WWHS boys.

The Class D State Meet will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. both days. Running events are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. both days.

Girls Team Results

Fullerton 115, Osceola 107, McCool Junction 89.50, East Butler 74, Cedar Bluffs 43, Nebraska Lutheran 28, High Plains Community 25.50, Weeping Water 19, Mead 18, Hampton 7, St. Edward 0

Weeping Water Results

200 – Natania French 29.94 (5th)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:04.42 (2nd, state qualifier)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 31-3 3/4 (5th)

Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah 31-3 1/4 (3rd)

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-5 (6th)

Boys Team Results

Osceola 127, McCool Junction 124, Fullerton 64, Mead 46, High Plains Community 42, Nebraska Lutheran 38, St. Edward 32, East Butler 22, Cedar Bluffs 20, Hampton 7, Weeping Water 5

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.27 (6th)

3,200 – Austin Patton 12:10.80 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Austin Patton, Matt Cover, James Dean, Caelen Wipf) 9:52.75 (6th)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 39-3 3/4 (6th)

