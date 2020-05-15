Weeping Water students earn athletic awards

WEEPING WATER – Six Weeping Water students earned honors this past week for their dedication to high school athletics over the past four years.
Weeping Water officials presented Trenton Baier, Kole Brack, Marcus Cave, Avery Heath, Noah Patton and Kelsi Vogler with the WWHS 12-Sport Athlete Award. The six Indians collected the honor for being involved in three sports for all four years of high school.
Baier participated in football, wrestling and track and field for Weeping Water. He was on the football team’s offensive and defensive lines and went 21-6 on the wrestling mat this past winter. He qualified for the state meet at 220 pounds and was a member of the All-East Central Nebraska Conference squad.
Brack competed in football, wrestling and track and field for the Indians. He collected 31 solo and 21 assisted tackles and recovered two fumbles on the football field this past fall. He earned All-District D1-2 accolades for his defensive work. He then won 28 times in a wrestling campaign that featured a trip to the state meet.
Cave took part in football, wrestling and track and field at Weeping Water. He was an All-District D1-2 offensive lineman and made 30 solo and 22 assisted tackles on defense. Cave continued that success on the wrestling mat this past winter with a state title at 285 pounds. He went 52-3 and ended his career with a school-best 178 victories.
Heath participated in football, basketball and track and field for Weeping Water. He was an All-District D1-2 football player who led the team with 16 catches for 344 yards and seven touchdowns. He also made 27 solo and 17 assisted tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Heath guided the basketball team in multiple categories throughout the winter.
Patton competed in football, basketball and track and field during his WWHS career. He helped the football team with 19 solo and 18 assisted tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was a member of the basketball team’s regular rotation and helped Weeping Water’s perimeter attack.
Vogler took part in volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Indians. She was in the regular volleyball rotation and collected 70 digs, four kills, four aces and four blocks. She then helped the basketball team qualify for the Class D-1 State Tournament this past winter.
All six Indians would have competed in track and field this spring. They were planning to reach both team and individual goals in their events.
