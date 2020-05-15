Weeping Water students earn athletic awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEPING WATER – Six Weeping Water students earned honors this past week for their dedication to high school athletics over the past four years.

Weeping Water officials presented Trenton Baier, Kole Brack, Marcus Cave, Avery Heath, Noah Patton and Kelsi Vogler with the WWHS 12-Sport Athlete Award. The six Indians collected the honor for being involved in three sports for all four years of high school.

Baier participated in football, wrestling and track and field for Weeping Water. He was on the football team’s offensive and defensive lines and went 21-6 on the wrestling mat this past winter. He qualified for the state meet at 220 pounds and was a member of the All-East Central Nebraska Conference squad.

Brack competed in football, wrestling and track and field for the Indians. He collected 31 solo and 21 assisted tackles and recovered two fumbles on the football field this past fall. He earned All-District D1-2 accolades for his defensive work. He then won 28 times in a wrestling campaign that featured a trip to the state meet.