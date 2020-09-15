Weeping Water stuns Tigers on softball diamond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s powerful offense had been in hibernation for the first six innings of Monday afternoon’s game with Falls City.

WWHS athletes then attacked the Tigers with the ferocity of an angry grizzly bear.

Weeping Water scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Falls City 5-4. FCHS controlled action on Weeping Water’s diamond until the final frame. The Tigers had blasted three home runs and had limited the Indians to one hit during the opening six innings.

The game’s storyline changed in Weeping Water’s favor in the seventh inning. Brooklyn Rathe knocked a leadoff double to left field and Lauren Harms followed her with a walk. Brooklyn Rathe and courtesy runner Jillian Rathe raced home when Natania French blasted a double to center field.

Weeping Water continued to slice away at the 4-2 deficit. Reba Wilson reached base on a single to center to set the table for Grace Cave. The Weeping Water senior came through with a game-tying two-run triple to the fence in right field. Teammates smiled and yelled in the dugout as Cave reached third base.