Weeping Water stuns Tigers on softball diamond

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s powerful offense had been in hibernation for the first six innings of Monday afternoon’s game with Falls City.
WWHS athletes then attacked the Tigers with the ferocity of an angry grizzly bear.
Weeping Water scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Falls City 5-4. FCHS controlled action on Weeping Water’s diamond until the final frame. The Tigers had blasted three home runs and had limited the Indians to one hit during the opening six innings.
The game’s storyline changed in Weeping Water’s favor in the seventh inning. Brooklyn Rathe knocked a leadoff double to left field and Lauren Harms followed her with a walk. Brooklyn Rathe and courtesy runner Jillian Rathe raced home when Natania French blasted a double to center field.
Weeping Water continued to slice away at the 4-2 deficit. Reba Wilson reached base on a single to center to set the table for Grace Cave. The Weeping Water senior came through with a game-tying two-run triple to the fence in right field. Teammates smiled and yelled in the dugout as Cave reached third base.
Kiera Brack then made the most of her opportunity to drive in the winning run. She poked a grounder down the first-base line as Cave led off third base. Cave judged the play and slid home before Falls City could throw the softball to the plate.
Cave and French each finished with two RBI, Brooklyn Rathe posted one double and Wilson and Keatyn Harrah each had one single. Brack drew two walks at the plate and Harms and Rathe each had one walk.
Brack struck out six Tigers and allowed seven hits and one walk in her complete game. She also made two defensive assists from the pitching circle. Harrah, Harms and Zoe Houston made one defensive assist from their fielding spots.
Falls City 000 103 0 – 4 7 2
Weeping Water 000 000 5 – 5 5 1
Weeping Water 11, Yutan/Mead 1
Weeping Water dominated the second game of the day against Yutan/Mead. Brack limited the Patriots to two hits and struck out seven batters in four innings. The Indians also generated 13 hits at the plate.
Houston helped the team’s offense with two doubles, one single and three runs. Harrah collected one home run, one single, one run scored and one RBI, and Josie Cave tallied three singles, one run and three RBI.
Brooklyn Rathe enjoyed the evening with two singles, one walk, two RBI and three runs. Harms had one single, one walk, one run and one RBI, Grace Cave singled once and Jillian Rathe scored once.
Raelyn Wilson collected one single, one run and one RBI for the team. Reba Wilson chipped in one single and one run.
Weeping Water players wore t-shirts that had a heart and “KT” on them. They wore them to show their support for Weeping Water teacher KT Bescheinen, who is continuing to battle cancer.
Yutan/Mead 001 0 – 1 2 3
Weeping Water 044 3 – 11 13 1
