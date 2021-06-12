Weeping Water sweeps pair of softball opponents

LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water walked on a pair of successful softball trails Thursday night with two victories in Louisville.
The Indians defeated Falls City and Lincoln Chaos in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League. Weeping Water played the 18-and-under games at Ash Grove Ball Complex. The Cass Wildcats were the fourth team in the evening’s double dual.
Weeping Water improved to 6-0 this summer. The team has won five of its six games by three or more runs.
Weeping Water 7, Falls City 3
Weeping Water connected the dots on offense in the night’s first game against the Travelers. The Indians reeled off three runs in the first inning and added four runs in the last two frames.
Falls City tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning on two infield errors, a triple and a single. Weeping Water responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning. Natania French drilled a two-out double down the right-field line and moved to third on a wild pitch. She scored on Bailey Houchin’s infield single.
Reba Wilson put the Indians up 5-3 when she sent Houchin home with a RBI triple to the fence in left. Wilson flew home after Falls City committed an infield error in the next at-bat.
The team increased the gap to 5-1 in the fifth. Brooklyn Rathe led off with a single and pinch-runner Blake Henderson moved to second on Kiera Brack’s single. Lauren Harms then brought in Henderson with a RBI single to right field. The game was called due to time-limit rules after Harms collected her RBI.
Brack tossed all five innings for Weeping Water. She struck out the side in order in the fifth.
Falls City 003 00 – 3
Weeping Water 300 31 – 7
Weeping Water 9, Lincoln Chaos 4
Weeping Water continued its scoring success against the Chaos. The Indians collected several extra-base hits to win the league matchup.
Weeping Water will head to Fuller Field in Pickrell on Monday for a doubleheader with Freeman. Game times are scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Indians will host a triangular with Falls City and Syracuse on Monday, June 21. Weeping Water is scheduled to play Falls City at 6 p.m. and Syracuse at 9 p.m.