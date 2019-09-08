PALMYRA – Weeping Water volleyball players battled a pair of area teams Thursday night during a triangular in Palmyra.
The Indians took on Palmyra and Dorchester during an evening of action on the court. Weeping Water defeated Dorchester 28-26, 20-25, 25-22 and fell to Palmyra 25-7, 25-10.
Palmyra 2, Weeping Water 0
Palmyra used a strong serving attack to stop Weeping Water. The Panthers finished 46-of-48 at the service line and reeled in 12 aces. Libbie Ball and Taya Ptacnik led the way with a combined 25-of-26 effort. Ball collected four aces and Ptacnik registered three aces.
Peyton Barrett guided Weeping Water with five kills and three digs. Courtney Bockman posted two kills and Karley Ridge and Sammi Burch each made one kill.
Reagan Aronson posted seven digs, Kelsi Vogler made four digs and Abby Meeske had four assists and two digs. Ridge, Sam Hammons, Lexi Mogensen and Riley Hohn all chipped in one dig for Weeping Water.
Weeping Water 2, Dorchester 1
Weeping Water stopped Dorchester in a close contest. Aronson played a pivotal role in the match with her work at the service line. She went 18-of-18 with five aces and led multiple scoring rallies. She also posted six kills and four digs.
Barrett produced a double-double of 11 kills and 17 digs. She also made three aces against Dorchester. Ridge pocketed two kills and five blocks and Meeske had 17 assists, four digs and two blocks.
Bockman generated two kills and one block and Burch collected one kill and four blocks. Addi Bickford made two assists, Vogler had one dig and Mogensen made five digs and two aces. Hammons added one dig for the Indians.