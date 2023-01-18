Weeping Water teams battle Thunderbirds

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water athletes traveled to Tecumseh on Tuesday night for varsity basketball games with the Thunderbirds.

Weeping Water girls 50, Johnson County Central 36

Weeping Water displayed a strong scoring attack against the Thunderbirds. WWHS jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and continued to pour in baskets. The team upped the halftime gap to 29-15 and maintained a 37-26 edge with eight minutes to go.

Kali Miller sprinted into the scoring spotlight with a team-best 22 points. Brinkley McAdams scored six points and Ella Cave, Alexis Mogensen and Samantha Hammons each had five points. Emily Ridge posted three points and Jillian Rathe and Kallie Brack each added two points.

Weeping Water (7-7) has won two of its past three games. The Thunderbirds fell to 5-9.

Weeping Water 16 13 8 13 – 50

Johnson County Central 7 8 11 10 – 36

Johnson County Central 69, Weeping Water boys 51

Weeping Water stayed with the Thunderbirds throughout the first three quarters. The Indians remained within 12-11 in the early going and made JCC fans nervous after halftime. Weeping Water sliced a 34-22 deficit to 41-35 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

Johnson County Central pulled away after that. JCC extended its lead to 46-37 in the final minute of the third period. The team added several fast-break layups and mid-range jumpers in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.

JCC improved to 7-7. The team has lost twice to Freeman (14-1) and once to ranked opponents Johnson-Brock (11-3), Mead (10-3) and Tri County (13-2). Weeping Water fell to 2-10.

Weeping Water 16 6 15 14 – 51

Johnson County Central 16 18 12 23 – 69