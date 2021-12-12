Weeping Water teams face Eagles on court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes squared off with Omaha Christian Academy in a pair of basketball games Friday night.

Weeping Water girls 47, Omaha Christian Academy 7

The Indians dominated Omaha Christian Academy in the first game of the varsity doubleheader. The Indians held the Eagles scoreless in the first quarter and built a 25-0 lead early in the second period. Weeping Water allowed seven points in the middle two periods before shutting out OCA in the final eight minutes.

Karley Ridge guided Weeping Water’s scoring attack with 16 points. She finished 6-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line. Sam Hammons produced seven points and Kiera Brack and Kalison Miller each generated six points.

Ella Cave posted five points, Brooklyn Rathe scored three points and Natania French and Emily Ridge each added two points. Weeping Water improved to 1-3 and OCA fell to 1-2.

OCA 0 4 3 0 – 7

Weeping Water 17 11 13 6 – 47

Weeping Water (47)

Brack 1-6 1-5 6, Cave 2-5 0-0 5, Hammons 2-5 2-3 7, K. Ridge 6-10 4-4 16, Rathe 1-3 1-2 3, E. Ridge 1-1 0-0 2, French 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 2-5 2-4 6. Totals 16-38 10-14 47.

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Weeping Water boys 61

Omaha Christian Academy held off Weeping Water’s second-half comeback attempt. The Eagles (2-1) built a 39-28 lead at the break with 27 points in the second quarter.

Weeping Water (0-3) roared back in the final 16 minutes. The team cut the gap to 53-47 in the third quarter and remained within 64-58 late in the game. Omaha Christian Academy preserved the victory in the last three minutes.

It was the first game for interim head coach Matt Mortimer. Former head coach Dean Brunson resigned this past week after two games with the team.

The Weeping Water girls and boys will continue their conference schedule Dec. 16 with a road trip to Palmyra. They will return home Dec. 20 for a doubleheader with Southern.

OCA 12 27 14 16 – 69

Weeping Water 10 18 19 14 – 61

