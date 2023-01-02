Weeping Water teams host holiday tournament

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes ran up and down basketball courts this week during several games in their home gym.

The Weeping Water girls and boys hosted the Weeping Water Holiday Invite on Thursday and Friday. Eight teams played games in the school’s two gyms during the afternoon and early evening on both days.

The Weeping Water girls earned third place in the ‘B’ division of the tournament with games against Raymond Central and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. The Weeping Water boys finished fourth in the ‘A’ division after games against Parkview Christian and Conestoga.

Raymond Central 47, Weeping Water girls 30

Raymond Central got off to a fast start against the Weeping Water girls on Thursday. Taylor Oldfield opened the game with a layup and Taylor Kopecky added a putback on the next trip. Oldfield, Bailey Grant and Jordyn Harris produced ten points in a three-minute span to make it 14-4.

Four points from Emily Ridge and a 3-pointer from Samantha Hammons brought Weeping Water within 25-13 at halftime. The Indians produced 13 points in the third quarter, but Raymond Central maintained a double-digit lead in the final period.

Raymond Central 18 7 12 10 – 47

Weeping Water 4 9 13 4 – 30

Weeping Water girls 52, H-TR-S 30

Weeping Water overwhelmed Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in Friday’s third-place game. WWHS erupted for 24 points in the first quarter and took a 32-17 lead into halftime.

H-TR-S 5 12 8 5 – 30

Weeping Water 24 8 11 9 – 52

Parkview Christian 75, Weeping Water boys 27

Parkview Christian relied on a strong second quarter to stop the Weeping Water boys on Thursday. PCHS engineered a 25-5 scoring spree to build a 41-14 halftime lead. The team added 22 points in the third quarter to solidify the outcome.

Parkview Christian 16 25 22 12 – 75

Weeping Water 9 5 6 7 – 27

Conestoga 65, Weeping Water boys 34

Weeping Water started Friday’s third-place game with effective offense. The team jumped on top 8-0 and remained within 26-21 at halftime.

Conestoga seized the scoring momentum after the break. The Cougars posted 22 points in the third quarter and ended the game with a 17-6 run.

Conestoga 13 13 22 17 – 65

Weeping Water 11 10 7 6 – 34