Weeping Water unveils season volleyball numbers

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water finished the 2022 volleyball season 13-19. Katie Mogensen, Ella Cave, Addison Janssen, Emily Ridge, Katie Meyer, Kali Miller, Riley Hiller, Alexis Mogensen, Sammi Burch, Haylee Stackpole, Kaylea McCaulley, Blake Henderson, Brinkley McAdams and Kallie Brack appeared in varsity matches during the year.

Offense

Weeping Water ended the campaign with 526 kills. The Indians were successful on 1,791 of their 2,134 attacks and had a team hitting percentage of .086. Weeping Water athletes made kills on 24.6 percent of their swings.

McAdams led Weeping Water with 126 kills on 470 attempts. Burch blasted 107 kills on 354 swings during the season, and Miller produced 104 kills on 421 attempts. Ridge chipped in 78 kills on 293 swings and Alexis Mogensen made 75 kills on 332 attacks.

Hiller (14), Stackpole (11), Katie Mogensen (8), Meyer (2) and Janssen (1) added kills for Weeping Water during the season.

The Indians collected 398 assists on 2,129 set attempts. Stackpole made the vast majority of the team’s assists. She ended the year with 375 assists on 1,931 set attempts.

Alexis Mogensen (7), McAdams (7), Brack (4), Ridge (2), Katie Mogensen (1), Miller (1) and Burch (1) added assists for the Indians.

Defense

Weeping Water completed the season with 158 solo and 350 assisted blocks. The team averaged 10.4 blocks per match.

Burch and Ridge guided the team at the net with triple-digit block totals. Burch compiled 61 solo and 90 assisted blocks and Ridge posted 43 solo and 79 assisted blocks. Alexis Mogensen provided 15 solo and 75 assisted blocks, Miller tallied 20 solo and 36 assisted blocks and McAdams had seven solo and 50 assisted blocks.

Hiller generated six solo and ten assisted blocks for Weeping Water, and Stackpole provided the team with five solo and eight assisted blocks. Katie Mogensen made one solo and one assisted block and Henderson chipped in one assisted block.

Weeping Water pocketed 1,914 digs throughout the season. The team averaged 59.8 digs per match.

Brack headlined Weeping Water’s defense with 569 digs. She averaged 17.8 digs from her libero position.

McAdams (330), Miller (299), Alexis Mogensen (282) and Stackpole (233) joined Brack in triple-digit territory. Burch (71), Katie Mogensen (51), Ridge (49), Hiller (15), McCaulley (13), Cave (1) and Henderson (1) added digs for the Indians.

WWHS athletes compiled 1,001 serve receptions in their 32 matches. The team averaged 31.3 serve receptions per contest.

McAdams (337), Brack (268), Alexis Mogensen (202), Miller (100), Katie Mogensen (60), Stackpole (13), Ridge (9), McCaulley (5), Burch (4), Hiller (2) and Henderson (1) made serve receptions throughout the fall.

Serving

Weeping Water finished the season with a team serving percentage of .891. The Indians were successful on 1,324 of their 1,486 serves and knocked home 172 aces.

Alexis Mogensen led the Indians with one of the best serving totals in the entire state. She posted a season percentage of .988 and went 242-of-245 at the line. She generated 26 aces for Weeping Water.

Stackpole and McAdams tied for the team lead with 40 aces apiece. Stackpole had a serving percentage of .886 (273-of-308) and McAdams tallied a mark of .815 (224-of-275). Brack delivered a .942 serving percentage (147-of-156) with 14 aces, and Burch had a mark of .861 (167-of-194) with 24 aces.

Miller helped the squad with 12 aces and a serving percentage of .891 (197-of-221). Ridge went 38-of-44 with seven aces, Mogensen collected five aces in 26 attempts and Hiller had four aces on her 13 serves. Henderson took a pair of serves for the Indians during the year.