Weeping Water unveils softball season achievements

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water teenagers produced many highlights during the team’s first year on the softball diamond.
Those efforts allowed the squad to create a large number of happy memories throughout the season.
Weeping Water finished the fall campaign 13-17. WWHS students played softball in a solo capacity for the first time in school history. Athletes had previously competed on the Conestoga/Weeping Water and Cass County Central co-op programs.
Weeping Water head coach Kim Hammer said she was pleased with the team’s accomplishments. Reba Wilson, Grace Cave, Kiera Brack, Raelyn Wilson, Natania French, Keatyn Harrah, Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston, Brooklyn Rathe, Josie Cave, Taylor Miller, Ella Cave, Jillian Rathe and Rebecca Adams appeared in varsity games.
“The first season of Weeping Water softball without being part of a co-op saw many successes,” Hammer said. “It was a season of ups and downs, learning and growth, and lots of fun. The girls have set some goals for themselves for next season already and we hope to see more success next year.
“We will miss our two seniors, Reba Wilson and Grace Cave, and we thank them for helping to shape the beginnings of the Weeping Water Indian softball program.”
Weeping Water carried over all of the history from the Cass County Central program. The team set a program-best mark of 48 doubles in one season. Several players also produced individual accomplishments this fall.
Reba Wilson became Weeping Water’s all-time leader in career runs scored (78) and career doubles (25). Wilson also rose to the top of WWHS single-game charts with five hits against Fort Calhoun.
Harrah tied several former players in single-season hits (42), runs batted in (28), home runs (5) and doubles (11). Brooklyn Rathe tied the program-best mark for doubles in one game with three against Falls City. Harms made the history books by producing the program’s first grand slam. It came in the team’s comeback victory over Platteview.
Offense
Weeping Water posted a team batting average of .314 and a team on-base percentage of .386. Every member of the squad finished the year batting over .200.
Athletes flexed their muscles at the plate with 226 hits, 165 runs, 144 RBI, 48 doubles, six triples and nine home runs. Batters reached base 74 times on walks, 29 times on errors and ten times on hit-by-pitches.
Harrah guided Weeping Water’s offense with a .506 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. She produced 42 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs, 28 RBI, six runs scored and four walks.
Reba Wilson delivered a .326 batting average and .373 on-base percentage. She compiled 31 hits, nine doubles, nine RBI, 27 runs scored and seven walks.
Brack collected a .345 batting average and .439 on-base percentage. She generated 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBI, 21 runs and 13 walks.
Houston batted .333 and produced a .429 on-base percentage. She collected 24 hits, ten doubles, 21 RBI, 22 runs and 12 walks.
Brooklyn Rathe delivered a .308 batting average and .413 on-base percentage. She collected 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 19 RBI, 17 runs and 13 walks.
Raelyn Wilson collected a .286 batting average and .286 on-base percentage. She posted two singles, one RBI, one sacrifice and 14 runs for the Indians.
Grace Cave batted .278 and had a .329 on-base percentage. She generated 22 hits, three triples, two home runs, 16 RBI, 17 runs and six walks for the team.
Harms produced a .271 batting average and .378 on-base percentage. She compiled 19 hits, one double, one grand slam, 14 RBI, eight runs and 12 walks.
French delivered a .261 batting average and .311 on-base percentage. She produced 18 hits, three doubles, one triple, 12 RBI, 14 runs and two walks. She was struck by pitches three times and reached base five times on errors.
Josie Cave batted .206 and had a .280 on-base percentage. She tallied 14 hits, three doubles, 12 RBI, four runs, four walks and two sacrifices. She was struck by pitches three times and reached base four times on errors.
Ella Cave, Jillian Rathe, Miller and Adams all made plate appearances. Cave had two runs and one walk and Miller was struck by a pitch and scored once. Rathe crossed the plate 12 times and Adams posted one single.
Weeping Water finished the year with 35 steals. Grace Cave (10), Reba Wilson (5), Brooklyn Rathe (5), Houston (4), French (4), Brack (3), Raelyn Wilson (3) and Harms (1) swiped bases.
Defense
The Indians ended the season with a team fielding percentage of .878. Weeping Water had 731 defensive chances and made 477 putouts and 165 defensive assists. The team turned ten double plays during the season. Reba Wilson was involved in eight of those webgems.
Reba Wilson led WWHS with 54 defensive assists. Brack (27), Harms (26), Houston (21), Harrah (19), Ella Cave (6), Grace Cave (4), Brooklyn Rathe (4), Josie Cave (3) and French (1) compiled defensive assists.
Brooklyn Rathe (136) and Harrah (124) reached triple digits in putouts. Reba Wilson (50), Houston (33), Brack (33), French (29), Grace Cave (28), Harms (24), Josie Cave (15), Ella Cave (4) and Adams (1) made putouts.
Harrah, Houston and Brooklyn Rathe all saw time behind the plate. Harrah threw out seven runners trying to seal and Houston caught one runner on the basepaths.
Harrah (.979), Brooklyn Rathe (.959) and Brack (.952) compiled the team’s top three fielding percentages during the season.
Pitching
Brack and Ella Cave saw time in the pitching circle for Weeping Water.
Brack finished the season 12-14 with a 5.53 earned run average. She tossed 2,291 pitches in 143 innings of work. She had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 111-50 and allowed 216 hits and 113 earned runs. She started 25 games and tossed 16 complete games.
Cave finished the year 1-1 with a 7.14 earned run average. She threw 299 pitches in 16 2/3 innings and started five games for the Indians. She struck out eight batters during the season and earned her first career victory against Falls City.
