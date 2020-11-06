Weeping Water unveils softball season achievements

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water teenagers produced many highlights during the team’s first year on the softball diamond.

Those efforts allowed the squad to create a large number of happy memories throughout the season.

Weeping Water finished the fall campaign 13-17. WWHS students played softball in a solo capacity for the first time in school history. Athletes had previously competed on the Conestoga/Weeping Water and Cass County Central co-op programs.

Weeping Water head coach Kim Hammer said she was pleased with the team’s accomplishments. Reba Wilson, Grace Cave, Kiera Brack, Raelyn Wilson, Natania French, Keatyn Harrah, Lauren Harms, Zoe Houston, Brooklyn Rathe, Josie Cave, Taylor Miller, Ella Cave, Jillian Rathe and Rebecca Adams appeared in varsity games.

“The first season of Weeping Water softball without being part of a co-op saw many successes,” Hammer said. “It was a season of ups and downs, learning and growth, and lots of fun. The girls have set some goals for themselves for next season already and we hope to see more success next year.

“We will miss our two seniors, Reba Wilson and Grace Cave, and we thank them for helping to shape the beginnings of the Weeping Water Indian softball program.”