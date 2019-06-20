WEEPING WATER – Early offense from the Weeping Water White 18-and-under softball team ensured a home victory Monday night.
The Indians doubled up the Lincoln Chaos 6-3 in a matchup held in Weeping Water. The teams played the second game of a triangular featuring Weeping Water White, Weeping Water Red and the Chaos.
Lincoln players threatened to pull away from the Indians in the opening inning. The team scored three times on one single, one walk and two errors.
Weeping Water White struck back in the top of the second. Karley Ridge reached base on an infield single and Josie Cave and Grace Cave loaded the bases with consecutive walks. Kaylee Tighe then sent all three of her teammates home with a double to center field.
The Indians took the lead for good in the next inning. Chrystal Meyer was struck by a pitch and Addi Bickford and Ridge loaded the bases with a walk and infield single. Meyer came home on a RBI single from Josie Cave, and Bickford touched the plate after an infield error. Ridge later made it 6-3 on a wild pitch.
Meyer dominated the Chaos from that point on. She retired the side in order in each of the final three innings. Weeping Water White exited the fourth inning with a double play, and Meyer finished off the game in the fifth with a strikeout.
Meyer collected three strikeouts in the contest. She limited the Chaos to three hits and one walk.
Ridge helped the team’s offense with two singles and two runs. Tighe had one double and three runs batted in, and Josie Cave produced one single, one walk, one RBI and one run.
Grace Cave walked twice and scored once, Peyton Barrett generated one single and Meyer and Reba Wilson were both struck by pitches. Bickford walked and scored once and Abby Meeske drew one walk.
Weeping Water White 033 00 – 6 6 2
Lincoln Chaos 300 00 – 3 3 1