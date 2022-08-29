Weeping Water wins Boys Town Invite

BOYS TOWN – Weeping Water volleyball players showcased winning smiles Saturday after they swept three opponents at the Boys Town Invite.

The Indians collected a championship plaque by defeating Walthill, Omaha Nation and Boys Town during the morning and early afternoon. Weeping Water took care of all three opponents in the minimum amount of games.

Weeping Water 2, Walthill 0

Weeping Water began the morning with a 25-6, 25-10 victory over Walthill. The team went on long serving runs in game one and remained in control in game two. Individual statistics from the match were not available.

Weeping Water 2, Omaha Nation 0

Omaha Nation challenged Weeping Water in the first portion of both games. WWHS went on several key scoring sprees to win 25-17, 25-15.

Weeping Water held a 12-8 lead in game one before aces from Alexis Mogensen, Riley Hiller and Katie Mogensen created a 20-11 gap. Sammi Burch ended the game with a kill.

Omaha Nation tied things at 5-5 in game two and remained within 13-8. Weeping Water maintained an 18-12 lead and finished off the match with a kill and ace from Alexis Mogensen.

Burch led Weeping Water’s offense with four kills and Alexis Mogensen had five aces and three kills. Brinkley McAdams posted four aces and one kill and Kali Miller chipped in a pair of kills.

Katie Mogensen and Haylee Stackpole each made two aces and one kill, and Kallie Brack pocketed one ace and one kill in the match. Hiller delivered one ace and Emily Ridge made one kill for the team.

Weeping Water 2, Boys Town 0

Weeping Water soared past Boys Town 25-8, 25-5 in the final match of the day. The team used strong serving to secure the tournament championship. Weeping Water collected 12 aces against the Cowboys and kept Boys Town out of system on many other serves.

Boys Town moved within 13-7 in game one before Weeping Water began to take control. Burch slammed home a kill on an overpass to make it 21-8, and Stackpole posted aces on three of the final four points.

Weeping Water jumped ahead 10-0 in game two and maintained momentum after that. Hiller made it 20-4 with consecutive aces and Kaylea McCaulley notched a kill two points later. The Indians won after a Boys Town hitting error on match point.

Stackpole helped Weeping Water with eight aces and McAdams gave the team four kills. Burch tallied three kills and one ace, Hiller pocketed two aces and Alexis Mogensen had two kills.

Miller made one kill and one ace, Ridge posted one kill and one ace block and McCaulley had one kill. Brack added one ace for Weeping Water in the victory.

Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite on Saturday, Sept. 3. East Butler, Falls City Sacred Heart, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Wilber-Clatonia and Yutan will join the Indians at the tournament.

Weeping Water will play Nebraska City Lourdes at 9 a.m. in the first pool-play match of the day. WWHS will face H-TR-S at 11 a.m. and Wilber-Clatonia at 1 p.m. The third-place and seventh-place matches will start at 3 p.m. and the first-place and fifth-place matches will begin at 4 p.m.