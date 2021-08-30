Weeping Water wins Boys Town volleyball title

Omaha Nation tied action at 8-8 in game two before Weeping Water got on a scoring roll. Mogensen collected a pair of kills, Ridge carded an ace and Blake Henderson notched a kill during a run that made it 16-10. Burch slammed home back-to-back kills and Hiller pocketed a kill for a 24-16 lead. Burch ended the match with an ace.

Mogensen delivered five kills and two aces and Ridge posted four kills, four aces and one ace block. Burch and Hiller each collected four kills and three aces and McAdams had two kills and one ace. Henderson helped the team with one kill, Abby Meeske made multiple assists and Sam Hammons anchored the passing game in the back row.

Weeping Water will host Conestoga at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. School officials will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new sensory room in honor of Katrina Bescheinen, who passed away from cancer in November 2020. The ceremony will take place in between the 5 p.m. junior varsity match and 6:45 p.m. varsity volleyball contest.

Weeping Water will also be hosting a pancake feed from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Tracee Smith. She is currently battling cancer. All proceeds from the pancake feed will help her with medical expenses.

