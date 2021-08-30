Weeping Water wins Boys Town volleyball title

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water volleyball athletes earned a chance to smile with a tournament trophy Saturday during their trip to Boys Town.
The Indians collected the top prize at the Boys Town Quad. Weeping Water defeated Boys Town, Omaha Nation and Walthill during the season-opening event.
Weeping Water 2, Boys Town 0
Weeping Water captured a 25-14, 25-16 victory over Boys Town. The team relied on strong serving to remain ahead of the Cowboys. Riley Hiller generated four aces in her 8-of-8 serving effort, and Karley Ridge added a solo ace for the team. Ridge also collected three kills for Weeping Water in the match.
Weeping Water 2, Walthill 1
Weeping Water overcame an early deficit to stop Walthill 12-25, 25-8, 25-9. Ridge gave the Indians plenty of firepower with five aces and two kills during the contest. Brinkley McAdams made three kills and Hiller pocketed one ace.
Weeping Water 2, Omaha Nation 0
Weeping Water earned first place in the quad with a 25-15, 25-16 triumph over Omaha Nation. The team uncorked 20 kills and 13 aces in the match.
Weeping Water used consecutive kills by Ridge and McAdams and back-to-back aces from Hiller to create a 12-8 lead in game one. Three aces by Ridge expanded the gap to 17-10, and an ace by McAdams made the cushion 21-11. Sammi Burch and Lexi Mogensen ended the game with consecutive kills.
Omaha Nation tied action at 8-8 in game two before Weeping Water got on a scoring roll. Mogensen collected a pair of kills, Ridge carded an ace and Blake Henderson notched a kill during a run that made it 16-10. Burch slammed home back-to-back kills and Hiller pocketed a kill for a 24-16 lead. Burch ended the match with an ace.
Mogensen delivered five kills and two aces and Ridge posted four kills, four aces and one ace block. Burch and Hiller each collected four kills and three aces and McAdams had two kills and one ace. Henderson helped the team with one kill, Abby Meeske made multiple assists and Sam Hammons anchored the passing game in the back row.
Weeping Water will host Conestoga at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. School officials will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new sensory room in honor of Katrina Bescheinen, who passed away from cancer in November 2020. The ceremony will take place in between the 5 p.m. junior varsity match and 6:45 p.m. varsity volleyball contest.
Weeping Water will also be hosting a pancake feed from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for Tracee Smith. She is currently battling cancer. All proceeds from the pancake feed will help her with medical expenses.