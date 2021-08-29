Weeping Water wins close game over Falcons

ADAMS – Weeping Water finished in a winning spot Friday night after a roller-coaster football ride against Freeman.
The Indians edged the Falcons 44-38 in the season-opening game for both teams. The East Central Nebraska Conference schools went back and forth during the entire evening. Weeping Water outscored Freeman 22-8 in the second half to pick up the road victory.
Both schools scored once in the first quarter before the offensive floodgates opened in the second period. Freeman went up 22-8 on consecutive touchdown runs from Nate Archer and Carter Ruse, but the Indians responded with a pair of scores. Ethan Essary returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and he then located Hunter Mortimer on a 39-yard pass to deadlock it at 22-22.
Weeping Water went ahead 36-30 in the third quarter after a pair of big plays. Mortimer scrambled 35 yards into the end zone early in the period, and he then drilled a spiral to Ethan Essary on a 70-yard passing touchdown.
Freeman retook a 38-36 lead with eight minutes to go. Ruse connected with Carter Niles on a 27-yard pass into the end zone. Niles then broke the 36-36 tie with a successful run on the two-point conversion play.
WWHS countered with the final touchdown of the game with four minutes left. Sayler Rhodes scored on a 38-yard pass and then crossed the goal line on his two-point run. Weeping Water stopped the Falcons on their final drive to seal the outcome.
Weeping Water finished the game with 330 yards of offense. Mortimer ran 14 times for 83 yards and added 92 passing and 39 receiving yards. Ethan Essary, Rhodes and Hayden Nash all caught passes for the team.
Ethan Essary guided the Indians on defense during the night. He made one interception and pocketed eight solo and two assisted stops. Tyler Essary made five solo tackles and Mortimer generated six solo and three assisted tackles. Rhodes made three solo plays and Nash and Carter Mogensen each had two solo tackles.
Weeping Water 8 14 14 8 – 44
Freeman 6 24 0 8 – 38
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
WW – Mortimer 14 run (Mortimer run)
FHS – Archer 4 run (run no good)
2nd Quarter
FHS – Archer 21 run (Niles run)
FHS – Ruse 7 run (Niles run)
WW – E. Essary 73 kickoff return (E. Essary run)
WW – Mortimer 39 pass from E. Essary (run no good)