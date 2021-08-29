Weeping Water wins close game over Falcons

ADAMS – Weeping Water finished in a winning spot Friday night after a roller-coaster football ride against Freeman.

The Indians edged the Falcons 44-38 in the season-opening game for both teams. The East Central Nebraska Conference schools went back and forth during the entire evening. Weeping Water outscored Freeman 22-8 in the second half to pick up the road victory.

Both schools scored once in the first quarter before the offensive floodgates opened in the second period. Freeman went up 22-8 on consecutive touchdown runs from Nate Archer and Carter Ruse, but the Indians responded with a pair of scores. Ethan Essary returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown, and he then located Hunter Mortimer on a 39-yard pass to deadlock it at 22-22.

Weeping Water went ahead 36-30 in the third quarter after a pair of big plays. Mortimer scrambled 35 yards into the end zone early in the period, and he then drilled a spiral to Ethan Essary on a 70-yard passing touchdown.

Freeman retook a 38-36 lead with eight minutes to go. Ruse connected with Carter Niles on a 27-yard pass into the end zone. Niles then broke the 36-36 tie with a successful run on the two-point conversion play.